NFL Free Agency Profile: WR Marquise Brown

The Cleveland Browns had a memorable season in 2023 but they undeniably have their work cut out for them this offseason in terms of putting the finishing touches on this roster, and their first order of business is free agency.

This year’s crop of free agents contains a lot of players that could be of interest to the Browns early on in the process, specifically at positions of need such as wide receiver, linebacker, and in the trenches.

Despite their current financial situation, they can create a decent amount of cap space within the next month ($40M+). Andrew Berry has always done a great job of being able to get the best “bang for his buck” in Free Agency and he’ll most likely continue to do so in 2024.

We will continue to profile free agents as we head into the NFL combine. Once we have data from draft prospects we will add NFL draft profiles as well.

Name

Marquise Brown

Position

Wide Receiver

Height/Weight

5’9”, 180 pounds

2023 Team

Arizona Cardinals

Stats

2023: 14 games, 14 starts - 51 recs., 574 rec. yards, 11.3 yards/rec., 4 touchdowns

Career: 72 games, 65 starts - 313 recs., 3644 rec. yards, 11.6 yards/rec., 28 touchdowns

2023 Contract

Final year of Arizona deal, $13,413,000 cap number

Fit with Browns

Cleveland has been looking for a speedy, outside receiver for the past 2-3 seasons and Brown is exactly the type of guy who can fill that role for the Browns in 2024. Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey could deploy Brown at “Z” and use him in unique ways to take advantage of his playmaking ability in open space.

If the team’s going to be using more pre-snap motion in 2024, “Hollywood” Brown’s the type of player that can be extremely dangerous in that respect.

Browns player signing could impact

Elijah Moore - If the team were to sign Marquise Brown, it would undoubtedly mean that Moore would have to play in the slot more often in 2024 seeing that Brown has been an outside-only receiver in the NFL.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Though Cleveland would still most likely draft a wide receiver in April, it would probably bump down on their priority list. Instead of taking one in rounds 2 or 3, they might choose to go after one in rounds 5 or 6.

Priority

Medium - High. Marquise Brown is the type of playmaker at wide receiver that will have multiple teams chasing after him, so it’s imperative to jump on him early in the free agency process. As mentioned earlier, Brown is the type of guy that this offense has been missing opposite of Amari Cooper so all signs point to a fairly high interest level from the team.

Who are some of your favorite free-agent wide receivers besides Marquise Brown? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.