Browns JOK set to hold his annual youth football camp in Ghana

The Cleveland Browns and their players are active participants in the community through Browns Give Back, the club’s community engagement arm, and as part of the Cleveland 3-Team Alliance with the Cleveland Guardians and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The efforts are not limited to just Northeast Ohio however, as linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah announced on Monday that he will once again host a youth football camp in Accra, Ghana on March 2 followed by a flag football tournament on March 3.

NKWA Is Back And We Brought Friends!

— JOK (@j_owuu) February 19, 2024

It is the third consecutive year that JOK will host the camp in Ghana through his Natural Knowledge Wisdom Advancement (NKWA) foundation, which seeks to provide equal opportunities and education to student-athletes while emphasizing the importance of a well-rounded mind, body, and spirit, according to the organization’s website.

In addition to teaching football skills, the camp also provides mentorship opportunities and teaches the importance of proper nutrition and healthy lifestyle choices.

Judging from the image that Owusu-Koramoah shared on social media, it appears that he will be joined by several of his teammates, including Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Elijah Moore, David Bell, Matthew Adams, John Kelly Jr. and Mohamoud Diabate.

Owusu-Koramoah has been active in embracing his ancestral heritage as his roots trace back to Ghana. During the 2023 season, his gameday wardrobe was inspired by Ghanaian and other African cultures, as being true to one’s identity and helping others find their destiny, as he told andscape.com:

“When we put everybody’s culture invisible, when you put everybody’s culture in the melting pot and you say there is no culture, there’s no people that’s different, we’re all the same, then that’s when we kind of come across [a] bit of problems. “At the end of the day, people do love stories. They love people that embrace self. And I think that, for instance, is one of my missions: To just teach self, teach knowledge of self. And I think that’s the most important part of a being, is if you know knowledge of self, then you know where you’re going in life and you know who you are, how to act, you know how to present yourself, how to speak to people, how to act.”

In addition to the work he does through his foundation, Owusu-Koramoah has also been an active participant in NFL Africa: The Touchdown, a league-sponsored initiative that includes a talent identification camp, fan events, and a flag football clinic.