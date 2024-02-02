Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: OT Tyler Guyton, this year’s Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns will need to draft a young offensive tackle at some point. James Hudson struggled, and what will happen with Jed Wills and Jack Conklin? They need an infusion of youth to pair with Dawand Jones who will surely start on one side or the other. If the Browns want gigantic bookends, then this is their guy.

Our interviews with players focus on who should be available when the Browns draft in certain rounds.

OT Tyler Guyton – Oklahoma

6’-7”, 327 pounds

Projected round: 2

DBN: You have mainly played on the right side, but for the past two days the Senior Bowl coaches have you playing the left side. How is that transition?

Guyton: They gave me some reps today like yesterday. It is different yet still the same. It’s where you set your feet, then the hand placement isn’t the same.

DBN: Have you played on the left side at all?

Guyton: There were times in college that they had me play left tackle. So, all though I have a lot of comfort on the right, it comes back quickly. The coaches here told me that the scouts want to see versatility, so I moved. I want them to see I can play multiple positions.

Tyler Guyton drill pic.twitter.com/xqZaVEqKC0 — Cardiac Cats (@cardiacatsbrand) January 30, 2024

DBN: You mainly grew up playing on the defensive side of the ball. How did you get switched to the offensive line side?

Guyton: It wasn’t that hard to switch. I think challenges are fun. You have to find joy at what you do. It was something that I had never done, and discovered that the offensive line is a brotherhood whereas the defense you are with other defenders, but basically on your own individually. It happened after I got to TCU. I always hated offensive linemen. Once you start doing it you learn to love it.

DBN: You probably had a brighter future with your body build and arm length. Your thoughts?

Guyton: I soon learned that and didn’t understand it at first. I just didn’t see it for me yet. I just considered myself as a hybrid DT always, and then had to understand I am built for the other side of the ball if I can learn the position.

DBN: What are you expecting from the next level?

Guyton: There are a lot of things. I feel I definitely have to step up from last season. I feel I can always do better. There is always pass pro rush to work on. Generally, I feel I am on the right path and will do a good job. Everybody playing their best with no mistakes catching every pass and making every block is what you want to achieve at any level.

DBN: What is it like when the passing game is going well?

Guyton: There are plays that after it is over is just amazing. It is a good feeling being with my brothers on the line and seeing a 40-yard bomb and get caught it’s just an amazing feeling that you helped that happen. I love playing for those moments.

DBN: Is it important for you to start your first year?

Guyton: I am coming in with veteran experience. Bringing leadership to the O-Line will be good for wherever I end up. I started every game the last two years at Oklahoma playing against good teams every week. I don’t think I have played my best football yet. I am on the positive side and there are always things that need to be fixed and learn to play better.

DBN: What part of your skill set do you think is the best?

Guyton: Zone run block I seem to be better at, but I do love to pass block. It is fun to dominate a player and move him around where you want him to be. You have to be prepared. I have good aggression and am a finisher.

DBN: You may not get to play the right tackle position once you get into the NFL.

Guyton: That would be challenging but I am ready for it. I have been waiting for this opportunity and think it is beautiful that I get to enjoy myself while I am playing in a role that holds value. I would get comfortable once I get into the position and work on getting the confidence.

DBN: How is practice different than actual live games?

Guyton: Playing the game and playing in practice is way different. Games are played faster, you get different looks, and you don’t know anybody’s rush moves. Knowing what to do, and knowing what not to do. Figuring something out as the game rolls along.

DBN: You consider yourself a leader?

Guyton: I have become way more vocal since I became a leader with everything I have done in college. I love it. I embrace every part of it - the good and the bad, the ugly and the pretty. It’s a grind for sure.