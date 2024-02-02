Daily Dawg Chow 2/2: Bill Callahan expected to leave Cleveland Browns to coach with his son in Tennessee

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns to lose Bill Callahan (Jared Mueller) Titans will unite father and son with Bill joining HC Brian Callahan
- Browns fans underwhelmed by the hiring of Ken Dorsey, lean toward 49ers for Super Bowl (Chris Pokorny) On a national basis, fans are split for the Super Bowl.
- PFF likes what JOK did, can still do, for the Browns (Thomas Moore) Cleveland’s third-year linebacker lauded as both the club’s most improved player in 2023 and a breakout candidate for 2024.
- NFL Award predictions: Fans think Baker Mayfield, T.J. Watt will edge out Joe Flacco, Myles Garrett (Chris Pokorny) Will Cleveland end up getting shut out at the NFL Honors next week?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns’ Bill Callahan given permission to join son’s staff with Titans, per report (CBS) “Brian was asked about his father potentially joining his staff during his introductory press conference, but did not give a straight-forward answer.”
- Here are 4 impending free agents Browns should re-sign in offseason (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Browns have roughly two dozen impending free agents, many of whom will not return. However, these four players are ones they should try to retain.”
- Cleveland Browns All Over the NFL Pro Bowl Skill Games (On Thursday the NFL announced the Pro-Bow Skill Games Competitions and the Browns will have players competing in a number of events throughout the weekend.)
- Browns Set Potential Timeline for Nick Chubb Decision (Sports Illustrated) “The Cleveland Browns know they’ll have to make a decision on Nick Chubb’s future this offseason. When that will happen is still up for debate.”
- Browns lost Bill Challahan, now what? QnA (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the latest Browns’ coaching departure
Loading comments...