Senior Bowl 2024: TV time, how to watch and more

The 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl takes place today in Mobile, Alabama.

The annual game provides another opportunity for NFL teams to evaluate some of the top college players before they head off to the annual Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis. The game was first played in 1950 at the Gator Bowl in Florida before moving to Mobile the following year, where it has remained.

Here is how to watch the game, plus some additional info on players and positions to keep an eye on in the 2024 NFL Draft.

How to Watch

What: Reese’s Senior Bowl

When: February 3, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Where: Mobile, Ala.

Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama

Teams: The National Team will be led by New York Jets defensive coordinator Jell Ulbrich. The American Team will be led by Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams.

The Cleveland Browns are represented by defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda, who will serve as defensive coordinator for the American Team, and assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson, who will coach the wide receivers on the National Team.

Rosters: American Team National Team

TV: NFL Network

Position Previews

Dawg by Nature’s Barry Shuck has been our man in Mobile this week, so let’s get caught up on his position previews and daily diaries:

TCU's Jarrett Wiley was named top TE on the American team in a vote from LB and DS teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/tKgZMF8ACF — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Notre Dame's J.D. Bertrand was named top LB on the National team in a vote from OL and RB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/0KzNVCfuyF — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell was named top CB on the National team in a vote from WR teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/mVQi73tWqm — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Florida State's Braden Fiske (@bradenfiske55) was named top DL on the American team in a vote from OL teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/S0oXRvbFvi — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Nothing else is going on today; it is football, so you know you will be watching. Let us know in the comments which players you like and who you think the Browns should be focused on during today’s Senior Bowl.