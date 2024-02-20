2024 Browns Free Agency Frenzy: Defensive Tackle

During last year’s free agency period, the Cleveland Browns had issues with the defensive tackle position. GM Andrew Berry then got busy in getting in lots of able-bodied athletes to compete along the defensive front.

Newly-hired DC Jim Schwartz required beefy defensive tackles to plug gaps. His scheme predicates stopping the run which then makes an opposing offense one-dimensional by having to throw more.

So, Berry took a weakness and turned it into a positive this past season.

DT Ben Stille was tendered. Then Dalvin Tomlinson was signed early in the free agency period. Three days later Maurice Hurst became a Brown followed by Trysten Hill two days later. Siaka Ika was drafted in the third round and in early August, Shelby Harris was signed after the Seattle Seahawks surprisingly cut him.

Roderick Perry, Michael Dwumfour, and Perrion Winfrey were released and on the final cutdown, Tommy Togiai and Hill were waived.

Schwartz’s defensive tackle position appeared to be a strong spot with Tomlinson, Jordan Elliott, Harris, and Hurst. And they played well as a group until both Hurst and Harris became injured.

But what has transpired since the season ended is the fact that the majority of this room are free agents. Suddenly, this has become a very weak group. The only players under contract are Tomlinson and Ika.

Coming up, Berry must address this group with multiple players either in free agency, re-sign one or two of the team’s own free agents, or through the draft – or all three.

The Browns are an analytics team, and analytics normally state to not pay the position of defensive tackle bank. However, Tomlinson inked a four-year $57 million deal last year. What that means is his new partner will have to come cheap. In 2023, Harris made $1.9 million, Hurst $962,222, and Elliott $1.01 million.

So, while Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins, or the Baltimore Ravens Justin Madubuike are enticing, neither will come cheap and Cleveland will most likely pass and try to sign someone with very good upside and place incentives into their contract.

It makes more sense for Berry to try to sign Hurst first, and then look into the free agency waters for a backup if needed.

The free agency period begins on March 13, but the legal tampering phase is March 11-12.

Here are three defensive tackles the Browns should consider in free agency:

DT D.J. Reader

Cincinnati Bengals

6’-3”, 335 pounds

Age: 29

Free agency ranking: 21

NFL draft: 2016 Round 5, #166 (Texans)

Career Pro Bowls: 0

40 time: 5.27

2023 season: 14 starts, 34 tackles, 7 QB hits, 1 sack, 10 pressures, 3 hurries, 6 knockdowns, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defense, 1 missed tackle

Reader has had a few injuries which may cause a pause for Berry. In 2020, Reader was placed on IR with a quad issue. Two years later he suffered a knee injury that did not require surgery but he did miss games. He was diagnosed with a torn quadriceps tendon in Week 15 of last season.

When healthy, Reader can dominate the interior and become another anchor in the middle. Before the quad injury he would have been one of the top prospects, but now should be signed to a one-year prove-it deal. He is one of the best run-clogging DTs available with some pass-rushing abilities. His run-defense grade in 2023 was 76.1%. Tomlinson’s was 67.4%.

Projection: One-year, $4 million

DT Grover Stewart

Indianapolis Colts

6’-4”, 315 pounds

Age: 30

Free agency ranking: 51

NFL draft: 2017 Round 4, pick #144 (Colts)

Career Pro Bowls: 0

40 time: 5.14

2023 season: 11 starts, 41 tackles, 8 QB hits, 0.5 sacks, 6 pressures, 1 hurry, 4 knockdowns, 5 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles, 1 missed tackle

Stewart is the sixth-rated defensive tackle available this off-season and still may be too expensive for Cleveland, but he is worth it.

He has had decent tackling numbers until this year when he served a six-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. In his absence, the Colts were dead last in expected points allowed per rush which changed once he returned. Takes a lot of double-teams which frees up other defensive linemen.

He has proven to be a top run-lane clogger with a stout presence. Cleveland may miss out as the Colts could retain him. Stewart thrives as a run-stopper. He possesses a thick lower half with evenly displaced weight. Carries brute force and is athletic for a big man. Will often bull-rush with reactive quickness.

Projection: Three-year, $43 million

DT DaQuan Jones

Buffalo Bills

6’-4”, 320 pounds

Age: 32

Free agency ranking: 90

NFL draft: 2014 Round 4, pick #112 (Titans)

Career Pro Bowls: 0

40 time: 5.35

2023 season: 7 starts, 16 tackles, 5 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, 19 pressures, 4 hurries, 2 knockdowns, 4 tackles for loss, 3 missed tackles

A pectoral injury in Week 5 derailed his season last year but had been very durable logging more than 600 snaps in four straight seasons with high production previously. For his career, he has 327 tackles, 48 QB hits, and 26 tackles for loss. Cleveland’s front needs a run stopper which is exactly what Jones offers.

Has good use of his hands and can line up at any of the four defensive line positions. A bit stiff in the hips, is a big-bodied defender who is difficult to displace with a strong upper body. Has disruptive ability and scheme versatile. His 2023 pass-rushing grade was 78.5 which can put pressure on an opposing quarterback.

Projection: One-year, $5.5 million