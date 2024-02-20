Cleveland Browns WR Free Agency Targets

The offseason is unofficially upon us. The tampering period doesn’t start for another three weeks but it wouldn’t be the offseason unless we consider the potential free agents the Cleveland Browns could get. If there is anything the offseason has taught me (regardless of any professional sport), you can find ways to improve the quality of your team.

Every offseason, there is a specific need or area that needs to be addressed for the Cleveland Browns. In 2022, it was the quarterback. 2023, it was the defense (mainly the defensive line and the safety position).

2024? Enter the wide receiver position (defensive tackle or defensive end are options as well here).

Cleveland’s wide receiver room was not a weakness as it was in 2022. It wasn’t disappointing but it lacks a true WR1 of the future and a true deep threat at the position. Wide receiver Amari Cooper eclipsed another 1,000-yard season despite the quarterback carousel, Elijah Moore was able to get some traction late in the season despite a slow start, rookie Cedric Tillman needs to indulge in the playbook and David Bell was good but nowhere near great.

The team needs another wide receiver (potentially WR1) opposite of Cooper.

Here are some WR targets that the Browns should possibly consider during this upcoming NFL free-agency period:

Unrealistic Dream Target: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

2023 Stats: 17 games, Started all 17, 79 receptions, 1,255 yards, 13 TDs

It would be cool to see Evans come to the Browns but don’t get your hopes up.

Tampa and Evans are reportedly far apart in terms of contract talks and it appears Mike Evans is trending towards becoming a free agent but that doesn’t mean Cleveland has a chance:

The #Buccaneers had a soft deadline today to get an extension done with Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans, but both sides remain far apart, sources say. Tampa Bay is set to take on $7.4M in 2024 dead money by not getting a deal done today. @BleacherReport



Talks will continue, but my… pic.twitter.com/fNJJFuRceH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 19, 2024

Evans has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving every single season since he’s been in the league despite multiple quarterback changes. He will have suitors and teams will be willing to break the bank to pay him. Big-body X-type receiver with a good catch radius despite having issues getting separation, he’s already an established WR1 in this league. It’s eye candy for Browns fans, you can look but don’t get your hopes up.

Realistic Target: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

2023 Stats: 17 games, started all 17 games, 76 receptions, 1,016 yards, 8 TDs

At first, the thought of Calvin Ridley being in Cleveland wasn’t a thought but after digging and doing more research, it wouldn’t surprise me if he ends up there or, at least, he’s someone that the Browns could target.

One of the biggest issues that Cleveland’s wide receivers struggled with was getting open. Allow me to clarify. Cleveland’s wide receiver room didn’t have the high-end speed to get open and would often get stonewalled by cornerbacks that were good in man coverage.

If we are being honest, the most realistic free agent WR target is Calvin Ridley. Good WRs don't hit the market. — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) January 31, 2024

After sitting out a year due to being suspended from gambling, Ridley was able to eclipse 1,000 yards in Jacksonville this season. He has an explosive element that the Browns wide receiver room has lacked for quite some time now. It’s a possibility that a team could overpay for Ridley when he hits the market but Cleveland should look into getting Ridley if he’s available.

Okay Target: Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

2023 Stats: 14 games, started 14, 51 receptions, 574 yards, 4 TDs

It’s not an attractive pick but Brown being in Cleveland is something that wouldn’t be a bad idea. The Browns lack speed at the WR position.

Brown has that.

Considering that Brown has spent most of his career playing on the outside it would be interesting to see a trio of Cooper-Brown-Moore co-exist with each other (fun fact, all 3 are from Florida). Brown could have a small market so teams could potentially buy low. If the market ends up drying up for Brown, Cleveland could potentially swoop in and sign him to essentially a prove-it deal which could be a win for both sides. Signing Brown would be a solid pickup, nothing more nothing less.

No Thanks: Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis

2023 Stats: 17 games, started all 17, 45 receptions, 746 yards, 7 TDs

For some reason, there are some Browns fans that want the team to pursue Davis when he hits the market. Maybe they remember that one great game but he hasn’t built on it.

After the breakout game he had in the 2021 AFC Divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs it never translated into the regular season. At best, he’s a WR3 on most teams. Sure he’s someone who specializes in catching the deep ball but he’s not someone who can get open consistently and when he does, I have my doubts about whether or not he can routinely catch the ball in crucial moments.

I am not saying that Davis isn’t a good player but he’s not as good as people may think. It’s a possibility that someone will overpay for him but Cleveland shouldn’t be that team.

“Hear me Out” Target: Los Angeles WR Mike Williams

Walk and talk with me as I will attempt to visualize and persuade you.

The Chargers, in terms of cap space, are a mess right now. The team needs to clear up space in order to retool under the new direction of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The roster is old and cap hits are high for numerous players. Williams could find himself being cut due to his cap hit with Los Angeles freeing up $20 million in cap space. If he gets cut, the Browns should reach out.

Williams and quarterback Deshaun Watson had chemistry during their Clemson days (I don’t think that’s a huge deal) but taking Williams on a prove-it deal wouldn’t be a bad idea. Williams is a solid receiver who struggles to stay healthy, a real concern. As noted above, few good free-agent receivers without blemishes reach the market.

He is not someone who wins with speed. Instead, he has the size to catch the 50-50 balls and box out defenders.

Which of the above receivers are you most interested in for the Browns realistically?