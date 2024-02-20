Daily Dawg Chow 2/20: Rumors getting louder that the Browns will open vs. Eagles in Brazil

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns offense has to get into motion in 2024 (Jared Mueller) Overall, Kevin Stefanski’s offense wasn’t good in 2023, adding motion will help
- NFL Free Agency Profile: WR Marquise Brown (Matt Wilson) Brown has the type of skillset that Cleveland has been looking for on the outside
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: QB position - Should Joe Flacco, P.J. Walker be retained? (Chris Pokorny) The magic was there for Joe Flacco, but does it make sense financially?
- Browns JOK set to hold his annual youth football camp in Ghana (Thomas Moore) Cleveland LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be joined in March by several of his teammates in Accra.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns reportedly set to face Eagles Week 1 in Brazil (Browns Wire) “Coming off of an 11-win season, the NFL is apparently eager to send two winning teams to represent the league in an international game in a new city this upcoming season.”
- 5 pressing needs Browns must address this offseason (Dawg Pound Daily) “In the past several years, Berry has proven he knows how to make it all work. Cleveland was supposed to be in danger last year as well yet had no problem bringing in Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Elijah Moore.”
- Journey to a new Browns Stadium is getting bumpy (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Browns and the city of Cleveland are starting a tug-of-war over a new stadium and fans will find themselves in the middle.
- Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview - Rotational Edge Defenders (OBR) “A team like the Cleveland Browns are using free agency and trades to fill any starting spots on the roster as they are competing to win now and not looking to develop a starter as the season goes along. They are going to use their backup and depth spots to develop starters for the future, so when Andrew Berry is making draft picks later in the offseason keep an eye on who they might replace next year.”
- Browns will lose these players after 2024? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier looks beyond the next season to get a sense of Cleveland’s future roster moves
