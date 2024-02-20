 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: NFL salary cap expected to be much higher than initially projected

The Browns could have a little more wiggle room to work with in NFL free agency

By Jared Mueller
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL salary cap is real but it is also very flexible. Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has been very clear that the salary cap is an accounting tool, not a decider of what the team can do.

Going into NFL free agency in 2024, the Browns salary cap space is in fact very flexible with Berry able to save $66 million in cap space with restructured contracts which would give him a ton of options in free agency.

The expectation has been that the league’s salary cap would be just north of $240 million for 2024 with the projection landing around $243 million. Even in that projection was the idea that the league would have “additional revenue rolling into future caps” because it was making so much money.

Now comes word that next year’s cap will be closer to $250 million instead:

With owner Jimmy Haslam willing to pay out big bucks, that means Cleveland can spend a little over $8 million in real cash more this offseason:

The additional cap space could lead to additional spending by the Browns or could mean Berry doesn’t have to restructure as many contracts this year. In many ways, it creates even more flexibility in case deals become available that Cleveland just can’t pass up.

We won’t get the official salary cap figures until right around the league year starting in March but the higher projection is a good sign for the Browns, even if they don’t use the money this year.

