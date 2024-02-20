Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: RB position - Is there still a place for Kareem Hunt?

Next up on our breakdown of the Cleveland Browns’ free agents is the running back position. Unlike quarterback, which has three players set to hit the open market, running back only has one: Kareem Hunt.

How and When They Joined the Browns

After spending the first two years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, that second year was clouded by his off-the-field domestic violence incident. The Chiefs released him during the season despite coming off of a Pro Bowl season. During the 2019 offseason, the Browns signed him. He would be suspended for the first eight games that season before making his debut.

He was with Cleveland for four years, but the team did not re-sign him when he hit free agency in 2023. There were rumored landing spots like the Colts or Saints, but he was still without a team when the season started. After Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury in Week 2 against the Steelers, it made all the sense in the world for Hunt to re-unite with Cleveland on a 1-year, $1.35 million deal.

Productivity Level Last Season

The burst was gone for Hunt last year, but his ability to find the end zone, grind out tough yardage, and be a veteran presence in the running back room were his strong suits. During the regular season, Hunt had 135 carries for 411 yards (3.0 YPC) and 9 touchdowns. Surprisingly, Hunt was a non-factor as a receiver, only catching 15 passes for 84 yards all season. He also had two touchdowns in the first half of the Browns’ playoff loss against the Texans.

Was there a reason for Hunt’s low yards-per-carry output? After the season, it was reported that Hunt had sports hernia surgery “to repair a ruptured adductor that apparently plagued him much of the 2023 season.” That would certainly help explain his lack of burst (16 yards was his longest run of the year), and his inability to build up momentum after catching passes in the flat.

What the Browns Should Do

Hunt’s average was a full yard-per-carry behind starter Jerome Ford, who had 204 carries for 813 yards (4.0 YPC) and 4 touchdowns. Even though Ford logged over 1,000 all-purpose yards in his first full year with the Browns, it seemed evident that his instincts and vision were below average, leaving some yardage out on the field.

Nick Chubb is the key player at the running back position, but he is coming off of a devastating injury. While there is confidence he will be ready to play some time in 2024, we don’t know exactly when that will be — and it seems unlikely that he’ll be ready for the team’s offseason programs. Cleveland needs to take a flier on another young running back to see if they can strike gold like some of these teams across the NFL have. Hunt’s surgery, which was near the end of January, should have him ready for football activity again in March or April. If he didn’t have a big market to sign him last offseason, I don’t see him having a big market this offseason either. There is a new running backs coach in town, but I think bringing him back for a similar 1-year, $1.2 million deal makes sense for both parties.

