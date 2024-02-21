NFL Free Agency Profile: WR Gabe Davis

The 2024 NFL Free Agency period officially begins on March 13th, and the Cleveland Browns are ready to add the finishing touches to this already above-average roster.

This year’s group of wide receivers in free agency is full of viable depth options but a few of them stand out as potential impact players, and Gabriel Davis is one of them.

Despite their current financial situation, they can create a decent amount of cap space within the next month ($40M+). Andrew Berry has always done a great job of being able to get the best “bang for his buck” in Free Agency and he’ll most likely continue to do so in 2024.

Name

Gabriel Davis

Position

Wide Receiver

Height/Weight

6’2”, 225 pounds

2023 Team

Buffalo Bills

Stats

2023: 17 games, 17 starts - 45 recs., 746 rec. yards, 16.6 yards/rec., 7 touchdowns

Career: 64 games, 47 starts - 163 recs., 2730 rec. yards, 16.7 yards/rec., 27 touchdowns

2023 Contract

Final year of Buffalo deal, $2,917,843 cap number

Fit with Browns

The Browns will likely be in the market for a big, “X”-type receiver that can win vertically with both size and speed. Davis is probably one of the closest things to that in this year’s free-agent class, and he has the potential to be a stalwart on the outside in Cleveland for years to come if he shows improvement in a couple of areas.

Browns player signing could impact

Amari Cooper - If the team were to sign Davis, it would most likely have the biggest impact on Cooper, but in a good way. Defenses would no longer be able to consistently try to bracket and focus on Amari Cooper every week with somebody like Davis on the field.

Yes, Elijah Moore is still there but Davis would present a different type of problem for defenses that would take pressure off of the other pass-catchers in Cleveland.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

If Davis ends up in Cleveland, it would most likely mean that wide receiver would be off the “table” for their first few draft selections. Davis is still young (24) and could fill the team’s needs at the wide receiver position right away. Given his age, production, and potential it wouldn’t make sense for the team to take a receiver before rounds 5 or 6.

Priority

Medium-High. There’s a legitimate possibility that the wide receiver position is Cleveland’s No.1 priority in free agency this year. Davis is one of 3-4 receivers that the Browns could be hard-pressed to jump on as soon as the tampering period begins on March 11th.

Though the traits and overall skillset is there, he needs to show more physicality at the catch point. If Andrew Berry and Co. believe that he can grow into a bonafide No.2 role in this offense, then Davis might be very high on their free-agent wide receiver list.

Who are some of your favorite free-agent wide receivers besides Gabriel Davis? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.