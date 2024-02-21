Daily Dawg Chow 2/21: How will the Cleveland Browns handle Nick Chubb this offseason?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: RB position - Is there still a place for Kareem Hunt? (Chris Pokorny) The veteran running back helped provide reps after Nick Chubb’s injury last year.
- Report: NFL salary cap expected to be much higher than initially projected (Jared Mueller) The Browns could have a little more wiggle room to work with in NFL free agency
- Cleveland Browns WR Free Agency Targets (Curtiss Brown) “The offseason is unofficially upon us. The tampering period doesn’t start for another three weeks but it wouldn’t be the offseason unless we consider the potential free agents the Cleveland Browns could get.”
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns could soon benefit in a big way due to issue around the NFL (A to Z Sports) “The Browns have a top-heavy cornerback room, more so than just about every team in the NFL. It just happens to be a major need for teams this offseason, one that could lead the Browns to trade one of their own.”
- Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview - Rotational Defensive Tackles (OBR) “In this daily series Jack Duffin & the OBR team will be taking a look at every single free agent and if/how they fit the Cleveland Browns upcoming needs this offseason.”
- 4 Burning Browns Questions, Including How They’ll Handle Jack Conklin’s Return? (Sports Illustrated) “With the NFL Combine a week away the Browns have plenty of key decisions to sort through with their roster as they build for 2024.”
- Could Cleveland Browns cut Nick Chubb? (Larry Brown Sports) “The Cleveland Browns could look into cutting Nick Chubb this offseason because of their salary cap situation.”
- No, the Browns aren’t going to cut Nick Chubb, here’s why (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to some recent reporting
Loading comments...