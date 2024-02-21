Browns NFL Draft Profile: DT Michael Hall Jr.

The Cleveland Browns had one of the top defensive lines in the league in 2023, and now they’ll be tasked with adding young talent to maintain that type of quality through the NFL Draft.

Three key contributors to the interior of Cleveland’s defensive line are set to become free agents next month. Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, and Jordan Elliott all played large roles in the middle of the Browns’ defense, and though the team could re-sign one of them, the defensive tackle position still needs to be addressed through the draft.

Michael Hall Jr. is somebody who could be on Andrew Berry’s radar heading into draft weekend due to his unique skillset and age. Being only 20 years old, he fits perfectly into Cleveland's age guardrails that they tend to stick to when it comes to the early rounds.

Name

Michael Hall Jr.

Position

Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight

6’2”, 280 pounds

College

Ohio State University

Stats

2023: 12 games - 24 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Overall: 26 games - 45 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 sacks

Relative Athletic Score

Available after NFL Combine and/or Pro Days

“Big Board” ranking at time of publishing

64th

What experts are saying

“Michael Hall Jr. is a quick-twitched and explosive defensive lineman with a strong pass-rush upside.” - Damian Parson, TDN Scout “Hall has the get-off, agility and footwork to get penetration when slanting and has shown the strength to bench-press offensive linemen and get extension when taking on blocks straight up. He also has little to no issues getting off blocks, displaying the strength and violence to shed in addition to a nice arm-over move to escape.” - Matt Holder, B/R NFL Scouting Dept. “Hall has flashed the ability to win as either a penetration defender or a lock, peek & shed point of attack defender. His consistency in executing either role will need to improve but you see the ability to consider him a developmental starter. I’m not sure he’s polished enough right now to warrant a lot of third down run at the NFL level; so I’ll be watching his trend line closely to see how he continues to grow. The good news is he’s young, so he still has time.” - Kyle Crabbs, Athlon Sports NFL Scout

Pros

Strong core, with a solid build for being 280 pounds

Large wingspan

Powerful upper body that he uses to bench press blockers off of him at the POA

Excellent motor

Possesses a great spin move, as well as the ability to win with secondary moves as a pass rusher

Plays with good leverage on a consistent basis

Quick off the ball, effective on slants and interior twists

Cons

“Tweener” body type, slightly undersized for an interior player

Doesn’t hold up well against double teams

Tendency to take himself out of plays against the run by attempting to spin or by raising up too high when trying to disengage from the blocker

Browns player drafting could impact

Any “B” gap player on Cleveland’s defensive line. Regardless of who the team signs in free agency, Hall would be given the opportunity to shine on passing downs. He could end up being one of the team’s top interior pass rushers from day 1, depending on defensive packages.

Priority

Medium. Cleveland will most likely add another interior defensive lineman to their roster via the draft, and somebody like Hall fits what they’re looking for at 3-technique. Both Dalvin Tomlinson and Siaki Ika are big, run-stuffing defensive tackles who are currently lacking in the pass-rushing department. Depending on what they do in free agency, Michael Hall Jr. is the type of interior penetrator that the team could be after in rounds 2 or 3.

