Browns franchise value: Not in the top 20 in the NFL, still highly ranked in the world

The saying that something is worth what someone is willing to pay for it applies to major sports franchises. While those willing to pay billions of dollars to own a team that could cost them money, heartache and stress is a low number of people, we’d love to be one of them.

Especially when it comes to our beloved Cleveland Browns.

Current owner Jimmy Haslam paid just over a billion dollars in 2012 for a franchise with a valuation of just under a billion. Since then, the team has mostly struggled on the field but Browns fans are the best in the world and have kept the stadium packed.

The rabid fanbase and ever-rising value of sports franchises now have Cleveland’s football team valued at over $4.5 billion. In under 12 years, Haslam’s franchise has become 3.5 billion dollars more valuable.

Despite those huge numbers, the Browns are not even in the top 20 of NFL franchise values based on Sportico’s research. Despite that, they are ranked as the 41st most valuable franchise in the world:

The @dallascowboys are the most valuable sports team in the world at $9.2 billion, based on Sportico’s most recent franchise valuations.



Full rationale: https://t.co/moB2kdYKlU pic.twitter.com/qRrDvTsXx0 — Sportico (@Sportico) February 21, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers are at 68 while the Cleveland Guardians do not appear in the top 100.

The list shows the importance and interest in the NFL with 10 of the top 15 from football.

Are you surprised that the Browns are valued so low? Are you surprised how many NFL teams are valued in the top 50 in the world?