NFL mock draft: National writer gives Browns DE, WR in his 4-round mock

We are under a week until the NFL combine hits Indianapolis, Indiana. As has been a yearly tradition for over a decade, I will be there in person. We just received word that Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry will speak on Tuesday, 2/27 at 12:30 PM while HC Kevin Stefanski will be at the podium the following day at 1:15 PM.

The combine is where we learn a lot about prospects and start to hear a lot about what will happen in the NFL draft and NFL free agency. For now, NFL mock drafts are just giving fans a chance to start to get to know players' names and how things could play out for teams or the league as a whole.

We have done our best to keep you up to date with Browns mock drafts from Jack, Matt and myself. We also have looked at national voices, like PFF, to see what they have Cleveland doing in the NFL draft.

Today, Luke Easterling’s four-round NFL mock draft caught our attention with the Browns drafting a Brandon and a Brenden:

54. Cleveland Browns Brandon Dorlus | EDGE | Oregon

Dorlus is a bit of a tweener at 6’3” and over 270 pounds. His ability to keep linemen off of him with his hands is vital to his success at the next level. Last year, Dorlus had five sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and nine passes defended with the Ducks. With Za’Darius Smith hitting free agency, Cleveland would benefit from adding another edge player who can step in quickly.

85. Cleveland Browns Brenden Rice | WR | USC

Our Barry Shuck got a chance to interview Jerry Rice’s son at the Senior Bowl as the younger Rice showcased his talents. Rice was a part of an earlier mock draft with his 12 touchdowns in 2023 really showcasing what he can do.

How would you feel about Cleveland’s 2024 draft starting out with Brandon and Brenden?