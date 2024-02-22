Big update on Nick Chubb’s future with Browns, contract and injury return

The heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns, at least according to fans and media, is RB Nick Chubb. The fact that the team was able to make the playoffs despite Chubb going down in Week 2 with an injury (and a wide variety of other players joining him on IR this year) is a testament to the players and coaches.

Chubb’s return from injury has been a big topic of conversation as the team initially worded his possible return window after his first surgery as “at some point in 2024”. In November after Chubb had his second surgery, the Browns said that “Nick would be able to return to play during the 2024 season”

This week, multiple outlets brought up Chubb’s contract as a potential cut candidate or on the bubble for such. Earlier in the offseason, GM Andrew Berry tried to shut down those talks but stated “we obviously will work to keep him with the team” which raised some eyebrows.

Mary Kay Cabot, one of if not the most sourced Cleveland reporter, provided strong statements about Chubb’s future:

But nothing has changed since Berry sang Chubb’s praises on Jan. 22, noting that his respect for him skyrocketed from 10 to 20 on scale of 1 to 10 in 2023 for the way he attacked his rehab and supported his team. He’s not only a team favorite but a fan favorite, and the Browns know that money isn’t everything. They’ll make a smart business decision, but they’ll also lead with their hearts on this one.

Cabot notes that the team will need to address their star running back’s contract in some way and will start discussions with his agents at the NFL combine. She also notes that Chubb being on the field in Week 1 is a possibility “in a perfect world.”

It is also interesting to note that Cabot reported that the team does not plan to re-sign RB Kareem Hunt this offseason.

Cabot’s reporting says exactly what most expected:

Chubb will be back with the Browns

Chubb will have his contract adjusted

Being back on the field in Week 1 of 2024 is a “perfect world” hope but may not be likely

Does Cabot’s reporting make you feel better about Chubb’s future with the Browns? What do you think about her statement that Hunt will not return?

