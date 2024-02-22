Kevin Stefanski’s coaching tree: Browns offense spreading

Coming off a successful season in 2023, it was somewhat surprising that the Cleveland Browns remade their offensive coaching staff in the offseason. The Browns made things work despite losing their top quarterback, running back and three offensive tackles throughout the season.

Instead of building on that, HC Kevin Stefanski moved on from OC Alex Van Pelt, RB coach Stump Mitchell and TE coach T.C. McCartney.

Van Pelt brought McCartney with him after he got the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job where he will call plays, unlike his time in Cleveland.

In four seasons together, Stefanski and Van Pelt had the following offensive rankings according to DVOA:

2020 - 8th

2021 - 15th

2022 - 11th

2023 - 28th

Van Pelt was introduced to the Patriots media this week and was asked what type of offense he would run. With experience with a variety of systems including with the Green Bay Packers for six years, it was interesting that Stefanski’s system was his answer:

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt said he's going to run an iteration of what Kevin Stefanski runs for the Browns. pic.twitter.com/B26kjkNOtm — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) February 21, 2024

Cleveland’s offense has seen a few changes the last two years but has primarily been two tight ends, zone run and play action passing. Given his connections to the team and plan to run Stefanski’s offense, Browns fans will likely take note of how New England does on offense under Van Pelt especially since he wasn’t given a chance to call plays in Cleveland.

Are you surprised Van Pelt chose Stefanski’s system?