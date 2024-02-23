Daily Dawg Chow 2/23: Cleveland Browns David Njoku claps back against media

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- 5 Browns free agents the team should re-sign before the free agency period begins (Barry Shuck) There are some really good players on their free-agent list
- NFL Free Agency Profile: WR D.J. Chark (Matt Wilson) Chark would bring speed and playmaking ability to Cleveland
- Kevin Stefanski’s coaching tree: Browns offense spreading (Jared Mueller) Alex Van Pelt will be bringing Stefanski’s offense to the New England Patriots
- Big update on Nick Chubb’s future with Browns, contract and injury return (Jared Mueller) After numerous reports on Chubb being on the contract bubble, Mary Kay Cabot shares intel
- David Njoku shoots back at silly media take on social media (Jared Mueller) PFF’s suggestion to cut the Browns tight end makes no sense
- Cleveland Browns 2024 NFL offseason primer: Deshaun Watson is the huge question (Yahoo) “The Browns will bring back most of a highly talented defense, and with a few tweaks on offense, this could be a team with Super Bowl aspirations in 2024.”
- 5 Browns potential 2024 NFL draft targets at the NFL Combine (Akron Beacon Journal) “The NFL Combine gets underway next week. Here’s five players participating in the Combine who could end up on the Browns’ radar for the draft.”
- Are The Browns Considering An Extension For Nick Chubb? (Sports Illustrated) “As the All-Pro running back enters the final year of his deal with a cap hit of $15 million, Cleveland could release him and save around $11 million this offseason.”
- Johnny Manziel Calls Out Ex-Patriots QB Over Browns Treatment (NESN) “Johnny Manziel recalled his rookie season with the Browns and revealed how little support he recevied from ex-Patriots QB Brian Hoyer.”
- Fixing the Browns road defense (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines the disparity in the performance of the defensive unit at home verses on the road, and addresses how to improve
