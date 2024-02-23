NFL salary cap to be set at a whopping $255.4 million, which gives the Browns more flexibility

On Friday, the NFL announced the 2024 salary cap at a whopping $255.4 million, which is an unprecedented $30+ million increase from last season. We’ve been following the projections of the salary cap over the past few weeks, which at first was estimated around $243 million, then speculated to be about $250 million, and now settles in at the higher amount.

The NFL announced today that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4 million per club, with an additional $74 million per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2024

The higher league-wide cap number gives the Cleveland Browns more flexibility when it comes to how much available cap space they’ll have. Back in January, under the old salary cap projections, it was believed that the Browns would be about $17.5 million over the cap, meaning they would need to restructure a few contracts or cut some players to save space.

While general manager Andrew Berry still has some work to do, according to Over the Cap, the Browns are now only $6.2 million over the salary cap. Granted, Berry is still going to want to make some major moves — like shifting money from the contract of QB Deshaun Watson — because he doesn’t want to just be even with the salary cap; he wants to open up a lot of cap space to re-sign players who are free agents, and still try to upgrade some positions in free agency. A breakdown of the Browns’ available cap space number and how it was derived can be found at the bottom of this article.

The one thing I always try to remind people of when the NFL salary cap jumps more than expected is that this isn’t just something that benefits the Browns: it helps the other 31 teams in the NFL, and in turn, you also have to factor in that players are going to want more money on new contracts than previous years. The bar is set higher.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided a list of how the NFL salary cap has increased over the years. It is also being reported that the reason the salary cap saw just a drastic jump this offseason is “the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the Covid pandemic as well as an extraordinary increase in media revenue for the 2024 season.”

Updated Salary Cap Numbers for Browns

NFL 2024 Salary Cap: $255.40 million

Browns’ Rollover/Adjustments from 2023: $31.25 million

Browns’ 2024 Adjusted Salary Cap: $255.40 million + $31.25 million = $286.65 million

Browns’ Top 51 Cap Total: $277.89 million

Browns’ Dead Money for 2024: $14.97 million

Browns’ Total Cap Spent for 2024: $277.89 million + $14.97 million = $292.86 million

When you subtract the two subtotals above ($286.65 million - $292.86 million), you can see how the “-$6.21 million in cap space” figure was derived.