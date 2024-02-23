Greg Newsome’s 5th-year option cost set for Browns decision this offseason

There could be a lot of moving parts for the Cleveland Browns this offseason with the NFL draft (eight selections) and a very flexible salary cap. What GM Andrew Berry has to work with in free agency changed on Friday with the announcement of a huge bump to the NFL salary cap in 2024.

With Cleveland having 26 pending free agents, a few of which they should try to get signed right away, and some highly paid players, all the space is helpful.

The 2024 salary cap being set also sets the price for the fifth-year option for first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft including CB Greg Newsome II. Players from the draft have their fifth year calculated differently depending on whether they made two Pro Bowls, one Pro Bowl, met playing time criteria or none of the above.

Newsome’s price, according to The 33rd Team, is $13,377,000 as he has met playtime criteria. Of the five cornerbacks selected in the first round that year, Patrick Surtain II made multiple Pro Bowls and Newsome met playtime criteria while the other three met none of the requirements including 8th overall pick Jaycee Horn.

Of the 32 picks in 2021, 17 did not meet any of the requirements. Alex Leatherwood, on the Browns practice squad last year, has been released by multiple teams after being selected with the 17th pick that year.

Cleveland has until May 2nd to make a decision on Newsome. If they pick up his option for 2025, it is then guaranteed. If they decline his option, he will be a free agent at the end of this season.

What do you think the Browns WILL do with Newsome’s 5th year option? What do you think they SHOULD do?