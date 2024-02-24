2024 Browns Free Agency Frenzy: Tight End

The tight end room going into 2023 looked exceptional for the Cleveland Browns. David Njoku was expected to have a breakout season. Harrison Bryant had three minimally productive seasons but was a steady blocker and a good Red Zone option. Jordan Akins was brought over from the Houston Texans who was once one of QB Deshaun Watson’s favorite targets.

The stage was set. But as the season unfolded, it became clear that this group was good cop/bad cop.

During the 2023 offseason, Bryant was given a restructured deal. That is usually a warning sign to the player that management is questioning your roster spot. He has the size needed for an NFL tight end standing 6’-5” and a beefy 230 pounds. Now he is a free agent.

Bryant regressed in production quite a bit with just 13 catches for a paltry 81 yards and three touchdowns. What did the Browns get for the $4,833,028.00 they compensated Bryant? They paid $54,304 per catch, $6,110 per yard, and $483,303 per touchdown. His four-year grand total with the Browns is 89 receptions for 791 yards and 10 scores with 11 drops. The 791 yards should be a number that Bryant envisioned to achieve each season and not for four years.

Akins never did have any kind of life on the field. He has one more year on his two-year deal, but the Browns can save $2 million by cutting him loose.

Akins had only 23 targets with 15 receptions for 132 yards and zero scores. No, this is not a misprint. Not a bad payday for $1.1 million.

Njoku became one of the few bright lights for the offense. He was named to his first Pro Bowl and started 16 games with 123 targets with 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns. He was a favorite target of QB Joe Flacco late in the season and gained valuable real estate after the catch. He also had receptions that converted 35 first downs.

The free agency period begins on March 13, but the legal tampering phase is March 11-12.

So, it appears both Bryant and Akins will be employed elsewhere this year which means new blood must be brought in via the draft or through free agency. Dalton Schultz of the Houston Texans is the top-ranked tight end in this year’s free agency class, but he will likely fetch in the neighborhood of $26 million for a multi-year deal, so that’s unlikely Berry will keep two expensive tight ends.

Here are three other possibilities for the Browns:

TE Hunter Henry

New England Patriots

6’-5”, 258 pounds

Age: 29

Free agency ranking: 46

NFL draft: 2016 Round 2, pick #35 (Chargers)

Career Pro Bowls: 0, 2016 NFL All-Rookie Team

40 time: 4.68

2023 season: 10 starts, 42 receptions, 61 targets, 419 yards, 6 touchdowns, 29 first down catches, 10.0 yards per reception

If the strength of the passing attack is with the tight end position, then the former second-rounder Henry should be looked at as a viable solution. He is also a cost-effective option.

Cleveland needs good blockers from their tight end group and Henry delivers as a superb blocker. He isn’t going to wow anyone with his speed but has a broad base and is able to turn outside linebackers and cornerbacks out of the run lanes. Had a receiving grade of 67.8 in 2023.

Drops are a rarity with Henry as he can work all three levels as a go-to target. Is a three-down player if need be and runs better-than-average routes. He does get a bit grabby as a blocker and can be a little upright on his breaks, but can secure contested throws.

Projection: Two-year, $15 million

TE Gerald Everett

Los Angeles Chargers

6’-3”, 250 pounds

Age: 29

Free agency ranking: 83

NFL draft: 2017 Round 2, pick #44 (Rams)

Career Pro Bowls: none

40 time: 4.62

2023 season: 12 starts, 51 receptions, 70 targets, 411 yards, 3 touchdowns, 25 first down catches, 8.1 yards per reception

Cleveland’s need for a backup tight end begins with the running game. Which means whoever they bring in must be a capable blocker. Everett checks that box nicely. The former second-rounder is a good receiver as well as he has receiver traits who is able to create separation. He eats up linebackers.

Everett put together the two best seasons of his career while with the Chargers after beginning with the Rams and then one season in Seattle. He averaged 60 catches, 530 yards, and four touchdowns per 17 games. He does not have the larger frame that most tight ends possess, but Everett is a playmaker in space. He has been very durable with good hands.

A natural pass catcher who will maximize his wide catch radius. Will not go down with simple arm tackles with good acceleration.

Projection: Two-year, $12 million

TE Colby Parkinson

Seattle Seahawks

6’-7”, 251 pounds

Age: 25

Free agency ranking: 201

NFL draft: 2020 Round 4, pick #133 (Seahawks)

Career Pro Bowls: none

40 time: 4.77

2023 season: 17 starts, 25 receptions, 34 targets, 247 yards, 2 touchdowns, 11 first down catches, 9.9 yards per reception

Parkinson has been pretty durable although he did break his foot in 2021. Cleveland needs complimentary players for this group, and Parkinson is a big target for the Red Zone. He played in a system in Seattle that featured duo tight end sets with Noah Fant, so his production was shared.

He is still a young man with size as an advantage when attacking linebackers or safeties. Has played full seasons the past two years and catches just about everything thrown his way. Runs good routes with strides like a receiver. He is able to extend to the high point with great focus while challenging for the ball. Needs to be more aggressive with run blocking and is a bit inconsistent with contested balls. But he has good body control. Parkinson should be at least a fine complementary tight end for his next team.

Projection: One-year, $2.5 million