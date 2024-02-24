Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/24/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL salary cap to be set at a whopping $255.4 million, which gives the Browns more flexibility (Chris Pokorny) - On Friday, the NFL announced the 2024 salary cap at a whopping $255.4 million, which is an unprecedented $30 million-plus increase from last season.
- Greg Newsome’s 5th-year option cost set for Browns decision this offseason (Jared Mueller) - The 2024 NFL salary cap sets the price for the fifth-year option for first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, including Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II.
- Kevin Stefanski tapped as one of NFL’s top play callers (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns head coach lands in the Top 10 on The 33rd Team’s list of the league’s best at calling plays on offense.
- NFL draft expert identifies 2 positions for Browns 2nd round pick (Jared Mueller) - Just days before the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network’s Daneil Jeremiah talked about a variety of topics all over the draft including his thoughts on the Cleveland Browns first selection, which comes in the second round this year.
Cleveland Browns:
- Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and other Browns are candidates for contract restructuring even with the big bump in the 2024 NFL salary cap (cleveland.com) - A handful of Cleveland Browns players, including possibly Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, could get a nice deposit in their bank accounts over the next few weeks. It’s salary restructuring season for the Browns, and several players will be offered upfront bonuses in exchange for some cap relief. It’s a win-win for teams with deep-pocket owners able to cut big checks.
- Vaunted Browns defense faces stiffer challenge in 2024 (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns appear loaded again defensively. And yet, matching the success of 2023 won’t come so easily in 2024. That’s because, at least on paper, the Browns’ defense will face a much more challenging schedule in 2024 than it did in 2023. That figures to include defending several of the league’s top quarterbacks.
- Cleveland Browns coaching staff changes not a sign that team needs overhaul (WKYC) - After an 11-6 season which saw the Cleveland Browns make it to the playoffs, coaching changes wasn’t high on my list of what the team would do for 2024. But since the season ended on that disappointing day in Houston, Kevin Stefanski has had to shuffle his coaching roster. Coaching changes mean new ideas coming to a team. But this team doesn’t need a major overhaul, just a tweak.
NFL:
- Dolphins to release CB Xavien Howard, longest-tenured player on team (Miami Herald) - The Miami Dolphins informed cornerback Xavien Howard that they are releasing him at the start of the new league year on March 13, a league source told the Miami Herald, parting ways with one of the best players in franchise history and the team’s longest-tenured player on the team.
- Dolphins releasing DE Emmanuel Ogbah as Miami begins to clear cap space (Miami Herald) - The Miami Dolphins informed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah that they are releasing him, a league source told the Miami Herald, two years after signing him to a four-year deal worth $65 million.
- Tannehill, Brissett among Jets backup options behind Rodgers (ESPN) - With only 11 words, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson delivered a not-so-subtle message to general manager Joe Douglas. “[We] need a backup quarterback,” Johnson told reporters at the recent NFL Honors in Las Vegas. “We didn’t have one last year.” Who’s available? A look at their options.
- Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort plans to spend in free agency but warns of ‘dangers’ of overpaying (NFL.com) - The Arizona Cards currently sit with a projected $41.7 million in salary-cap space heading into the offseason, per Over The Cap. General manager Monti Ossenfort noted on Arizona Sports 98.7 that he plans to use that cash to supplement his team building rather than the driver.
