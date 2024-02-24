NFL free agency: Top WR hit with the franchise tag, big salary cap impact

NFL free agency is the next official roster activity on the NFL schedule but the NFL Combine next week is an important step on the road there. While the Combine is all about NFL draft prospects, agents and front offices often line up deals for free agents while all gathered together in person in Indianapolis.

For the Cleveland Browns, 26 free agents of their own, a few who should be signed right away, and a slew of free agents from other teams could draw interest. With the exploding salary cap news, the Browns flexible salary cap has even more wiggle room.

One of the free agents that many dreamed of Cleveland pursuing was Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. The 6’4”, 220-pound receiver has been a vital part of the Bengals offense accumulating over 3,600 yards receiving despite missing five games last year due to injury.

Unfortunately for Browns fans with a Higgins dream, including QB Deshaun Watson, Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on him:

The franchise tag number is expected to be around $21.8M, fully guaranteed, for the #Bengals and Tee Higgins. The first tagged player of this window. https://t.co/dsoQEeThv5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2024

The Bengals likely used the non-exclusive tag on Higgins which still allows him to negotiate with other teams. The exclusive tag precludes that but comes at a higher cost. Very few teams are interested in signing players who were franchise-tagged as it would cost them two first-round picks along with the contract that Cincinnati would be allowed to match.

A trade could be worked out for Higgins if the player agrees to a contract with a new team and the Bengals accept their trade offer.

As noted above, Cincinnati will now have to account for $21.8 million of this year’s salary cap space going to Higgins. They are projected to have $45 million in effective cap space but are rarely a team that spends all that they are able to.

With the Bengals tying up almost half of their cap space with Higgins, the team’s other free agents are more likely to move on. DT DJ Reader has been a huge force in the middle of their line, WR Tyler Boyd has been a versatile receiving threat and CB Chidobe Awuzie has played a majority of the team’s snaps at corner. Starting tackle Jonah Williams has had his ups and downs but played in all the team’s offensive snaps last year.

For the Browns, Reader and Boyd could be free-agent targets depending on price but seeing Cincinnati likely having to start to strip down their roster has been expected. With Mike Brown unable to spend up-front money at the level of some of the richer owners, his front office is limited in their ability to manipulate the salary cap. With QB Joe Burrow already securing his huge deal and WR Ja’Marr Chase set for free agency next year, the Bengals roster could look quite different in 2024 and 2025.