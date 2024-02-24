NFL draft: Experts say RB group good, not great; Browns should have options

The NFL draft is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. Teams, fans and media are often left to guess about a vast majority of prospects that will be drafted or go undrafted. For example, LB Ivan Pace went undrafted last year but was one of the best rookies in the league while WR Puka Nucua had almost 1,500 yards after being drafted in the fifth round but first round WR Quentin Johnston had just 431 yards.

Prior to last year’s NFL draft, no one would have guessed any of those things to be true.

Prior to this year’s NFL draft, NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah spoke to the media about a variety of topics. Given the Cleveland Browns need in the running backs room, with Nick Chubb expected back but possibly not ready to start the season and Kareem Hunt unlikely to return, DJ’s comments on this year’s RB class were of note:

I think day two is going to be the running back day. I’m curious to see — I have a little bit of a theory here. I have about six to eight running backs that are very closely graded. I don’t have any of them up to where we had Bijan or Gibbs last year with those types of grades. Six to eight really solid players.

Jeremiah wondered out loud if the grouping of prospects without the high upside of last year could lead the first back to not come off the board until late in the second round or early third:

I wonder if we’re going to see a game of chicken in the second round where teams are saying, well, we have the grade to take this guy here, but we don’t want to be the first one in line. We just need to make sure we’re not the last one in line. Does that push the running backs down? Maybe we could get to the bottom of the second, maybe even the top of the third round, and then once the first one goes, I think you’ll see all these guys come off the board.

For the Browns, that is great news. The team is currently slotted with the 54th and 85th picks in this year’s draft. Being able to grab an important defender or big-time wide receiver in the second round, or trade down a bit, while still getting a quality running back in the third round, even if a trade-up is necessary, will allow GM Andrew Berry to knock out two important positions early.

Jeremiah isn’t the only expert with concerns about the RB class:

I am about 90% through this RB class and pre-combine it looks likely I won’t have a single RB with a grade higher than r3.



A few guys I like but no super clean prospects at a devalued position. — Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) February 20, 2024

On the Consensus Big Board, Trey Benson and Blake Corum lead the way at the position but are ranked 62 and 64 respectively. There are seven backs ranked within the top 115 and another six within the top 160 players in this year’s draft.

Berry might even be able to until the fifth round and still find value in this year’s running back group.

As you have started looking at running backs, have any stood out to you for the Browns? Do you think adding a back in the second or third round is a good idea this year?