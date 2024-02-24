NFL Free Agency Profile: DT Justin Jones

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry hit the free agent jackpot in 2023 with the signings of Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris.

That trio held up their end of the bargain along a defensive line that helped the Browns be one of the league’s best defenses for much of the season.

Berry now finds himself back in the position of focusing on defensive tackle as Hurst, who finished last season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle, Harris, who will turn 33 this year, and Jordan Elliott are all unrestricted free agents.

Berry could simply resign everyone and move on to other priorities, but if he decides to cast a line back into the free agency pool, could Justin Jones of the Chicago Bears be a target?

Name/Position

Justin Jones, Defensive tackle

Height/Weight

6-foot-3, 309 pounds

2023 Team

Chicago Bears

Stats:

2023: 17 games, 49 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks

Career: 85 games, 120 tackles, 37 quarterback hits, 34 tackles for loss, 12 sacks

PFF Grade

2023: 49.3 (overall), 47.4 (run defense), 52.5 (pass defense)

Three-year average: 51 (overall), 48.7 (run defense), 57.5 (pass defense)

2023 Contract:

$4.8 million base salary, $7.4 million cap number, per Over the Cap

Fit with the Browns

Justin Jones is a tough player to figure out as he heads into free agency after two seasons with the Bears.

On the one hand, Randy Mueller at The Athletic likes what he sees from Jones in terms of quickness and lateral range:

Jones has really good quickness and lateral range for the position, and his instincts and nose for the ball make him very productive, as he anticipates blocks well. His get-off and ability to get up and down the line of scrimmage are his biggest strengths. He raised his stock considerably with a career-best season in 2023.

On the other hand, Pro Football Focus is not as enamored with Jones as he ranked at No. 107 out of 130 defensive tackles in 2023 and has seen a steady decline in his grades over the past three seasons.

But Jones did show some improved play after the Bears acquired Montez Sweat in a trade with the Washington Commanders last season, he played all 17 games in each of the past two seasons and is reportedly a good presence in the locker room, which is never a bad thing.

Browns player signing could impact

No matter who the Browns target in free agency, it appears that Jordan Elliott’s time in Cleveland is coming to an end after he played a career-low 42 percent of the defensive snaps last season.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Again, this all hinges on how Berry addresses the situation prior to the draft. If he brings back Hurst and Harris, or just one, and then brings in a free agent, then the position will likely get little attention in the draft.

But if Berry decides to stick with the status quo by only retaining Hurst and Harris, then he needs to take a hard look at adding some young depth at the position in the draft.

Priority

Medium to High, depending on what the Browns do with Hurst and Harris.

Projected Contract

Jones signed a two-year contract worth $12 million, with $9.05 million in guaranteed money, with the Bears in 2022. Based on his play in the past two seasons, he is likely in line for something similar this time around.

What would you like to see the Browns do at defensive tackle this offseason?