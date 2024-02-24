NFL free agency: 2 new defenders hit the market

There are a lot of knowns going into the new NFL league year but even more unknowns. As of now, we know the Cleveland Browns have 26 pending free agents but they could sign as many of them as they can before free agency actually starts.

We also know that Browns GM Andrew Berry has spent in free agency every year since he took over in 2020. While WR Tee Higgins is getting franchise tagged, which could open up other free agents to move on, the free agent market should have some quality players.

What we don’t know is how many players will get tagged, which players will return to their teams before free agency starts or what players might get cut and join the free-agent market.

The Miami Dolphins got an early start on adding to the free agent class by releasing DE Emmanuel Ogbah and CB Xavien Howard.

Ogbah was drafted by Cleveland in 2016 before being traded going into the final year of his contract in 2019. He signed a two-year, prove-it deal with the Dolphins in 2020 before cashing in with a four-year, $65.4 million deal in 2022.

Two years into the deal, the 30-year-old Ogbah is back on the market. After being hurt for most of 2022, the former second-round pick had 5.5 sacks in a reserve role in 2023. In eight seasons, Ogbah has 268 tackles, 42.5 sacks, 101 QB hits, 41 tackles for loss, 39 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

With Za’Darius Smith set to hit the market, the Browns could be interested in a reunion as they were interested in bringing Ogbah back in 2022 as well, according to multiple rumors.

Howard is likely to have a lot of interested suitors around the NFL but Cleveland is not expected to be one of them. If Berry has an interest in trading CB Greg Newsome II, Howard’s presence on the free agent market could limit his trade partner pool.

Should the Browns try to bring Ogbah back to the fold now that he’s hit free agency?