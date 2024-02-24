NFL free agency: Should Browns make big move this year as local media suggest?

Rumors have not yet started to swirl much around the NFL but that ends in just a couple of days as the NFL Combine kicks off in Indianapolis. There, at Prime 47, High Velocity, the Omni Sevrin and a myriad of other places, NFL teams and NFL agents start to negotiate (not officially of course because they are not allowed to) before the start of the NFL league year in March.

We have learned that WR Tee Higgins won’t be available on the NFL free agency market but a couple of Miami Dolphins defenders will be.

The Cleveland Browns are always a player in free agency with GM Andrew Berry at the helm. Berry has made a myriad of moves every offseason to try to move the Browns onto the next level. With a flexible salary cap situation and the cap expanding rapidly, Cleveland could once again find themselves in a position to make a huge move.

That is exactly what Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe think the team should do:

(Obviously, the video was shot prior to the Higgins news as getting a big-time receiver while also hurting your division rival would be a nice two-for-one bonus.)

Cabot notes that a big-time receiver is “necessary and important.” Trades are harder to predict but both talk about the possibility of signing WR Mike Evans while Cabot, an insider, notes that there are some names out there on the trade market but isn’t able to provide names in the video.

Labbe makes a great point on how Berry structures deals that allows the team to have small cap hits early in the contracts which could make a big deal more feasible. That becomes even more possible with the $30 million increase in cap space this year.

Free agency isn’t limited to Evans and Higgins. DTs Chris Jones, Justin Madubuike and Christian Wilkins, DEs Josh Allen and Brian Burns and WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Calvin Ridley are also considered among the big names that could secure large contracts and fit positions the Browns could decide were worth the big swing.

Do you think the Browns should take a big swing this offseason given the roster, the salary cap increase and the need for one more big-time playmaker (offense or defense)?