NFL trade market: Two moves that the Browns should look into

The “Hear me out.” We’ve all been in this situation before. If you ever been around your friends (whether it is in high school or college) there is that one friend in that friend group who has an idea that looks good on paper but somewhat outlandish and a bit of a longshot.

You might get some side-eyes, head shaking in disagreement and possibly some expletives being thrown your way but you still recommend the idea.

Do you go end up going through with the plan? Probably not but you at least tried it.

We’ve seen teams, including the Cleveland Browns, in free agency take big swings before and sometimes it works, other times it was a disappointment. If there is one thing that general manager Andrew Berry does is take swings. He’s not afraid to do what’s necessary to improve the quality of this team.

“But what about the salary cap?” “Is he even thinking about the future?” “How can he make these moves despite the salary cap situation being bad?” “You can’t spend that much money without it backfiring.” “Winning the offseason again, look what that has got us!”

Regardless of what people say, Berry will find a way to manipulate the salary cap like they did last year.

Here are the two moves that the Browns should consider that we classify as “Hear me out:”

Trading for Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen

As I was scrolling through my timeline on Twitter, I came across a conversation with Cory Kinnan (who works for TheBrownsWire) and Jacolby Hart (who works for SBNation but you know him as Colb):

There is a certain disgruntled DT in Washington making half of what Chris Jones wants that will be worth the capital https://t.co/wumSReLKaa — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) February 22, 2024

So, as the curious person that I am, I responded:

You have my attention pic.twitter.com/95LsYsSAWw — Curt ‍♂️ (@curtiss_brown21) February 22, 2024

Just reading the quotes from Allen this past season, it’s pretty clear that he is frustrated with the Commanders after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Not to mention the constant coaching changes and the uncertainty at the quarterback position, most players in his situation would be frustrated.

Could the Browns be interested in his services? At 29 years old and one of the most underrated defensive tackles in the league in terms of his power and pass-rush ability, Allen could find a career revitalization in Northeast Ohio.

If I had to guess how much capital it would cost, it would probably be around a 2nd round pick, and maybe a couple of day three picks. (I am not a trade expert just guessing).

Hear me out meter (scale of 1-10, 1 not possible 10 you have my attention): 7 - I am intrigued

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

If there is one player that has been in the trade rumors for a while now, it’s been wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He wasn’t dealt at the trade deadline in October, but considering how the offseason will be and how his future with the team is uncertain it’s a good chance this is the year he could be moved. But when it comes to whether or not that will be a focus of whether he gets dealt or not, Jeudy gave a brief yet NSFW explanation:

Jerry Jeudy on whether he’ll pay attention to any of what will surely be noise about either a possible trade or extension talk this offseason: “I don’t give a (f—-) about none of that.” — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) January 8, 2024

At least he’s being honest. Great speed and can be utilized as a good deep threat for most teams but isn’t necessarily WR1 material.

If he ends up getting put on the trading block, Cleveland shouldn’t hesitate. Jeudy has the talent but because of the lack of consistency at the quarterback position, and not producing when called upon can be a reason why teams will sell-low on Jeudy. It’s evident Jeudy can benefit from a new change of scenery, and he could fit well in Cleveland’s passing attack.

Given that he’s in the final year of his rookie contract, a trade wouldn’t be too expensive. Sacrificing a 4th round pick next year and a day-three pick this year could suffice. Don’t see a world in which Jeudy has a high market but we shall see.

Hear me out meter: 5 - I would entertain the idea but wouldn’t put too much into making a move

Which move do you think would be the right move for the Browns?