NFL Free Agency Profile: TE Hunter Henry

The Cleveland Browns made their big commitment at tight end last year when they signed David Njoku to a contract extension.

With Njoku locked in as the clear No. 1 at the position, the tight end room was filled out by Harrison Bryant, who enters free agency after four seasons with the Browns, and veteran Jordan Akins, who the team signed as a free agent in 2023 in part because he spent three seasons with quarterback Deshaun Watson as a member of the Houston Texans.

The free agent market for tight ends is thin this year - unless you fancy a reunion with Austin Hooper - but if the Browns decide to move on from Bryant or Akins, then veteran Hunter Henry could be a player that might be of interest.

Name/Position

Hunter Henry, Tight end

Height/Weight

6-foot-5, 258 pounds

2023 Team

New England Patriots

Stats

2023: 14 games, 42 receptions on 61 targets, 419 yards, 10 yards per reception, 6 touchdowns

Career: 103 games, 329 receptions on 479 targets, 3,853 yards, 11.7 yards per reception, 38 touchdowns

PFF Grade

69.3 in 2023 (19th among 72 tight ends)

3-year average grade: 66.5

2023 Contract

$9.5 million base salary, $15.5 million cap number, per Over the Cap

What if you could find Dalton Schultz on the market at less than half the cost?



Hunter Henry feels like a super depreciated asset between the quarterback play and Bill O'Brien's atrocious offense last season. pic.twitter.com/4r2n4YDAeR — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) February 16, 2024

Fit with the Browns

Henry has been a fairly consistent player throughout his eight years in the league, even while dealing with some poor quarterback play the past three seasons in New England. He is certainly not a No. 1 tight end, but as a second option he has some value, as The Athletic’s Randy Mueller highlights:

Henry is a versatile, do-everything option who catches the ball well in traffic and when covered. He can get open with his athletic skills, his instincts or both. His numbers were down in 2023, mostly because of the scheme and the lack of talent around him. He’s also an adequate blocker who can sustain to make all blocks needed in the run game. He’s seeking his third NFL contract after playing out his three-year, $37.5 million deal in New England.

Even with the struggles around him on offense, Henry still managed to catch six touchdown passes, the third-most in a single season in his career.

Browns player signing could impact

Signing Henry, or any tight end in free agency, would signal the end for either Harrison Bryant, who is an unrestricted free agent after four seasons with the Browns, or veteran Jordan Akins, who is entering the second year of his current deal but carries just $315,000 in dead money and would save $2 million in cap space if the Browns were to move on.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Unless general manager Andrew Berry decides to keep the status quo at the position for 2024, the Browns need to do something at tight end. And even if they sign someone in free agency, Berry may still look to add another option in the later rounds of the draft from a pool of players that includes Ohio State’s Cade Stover, Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott, Florida State’s Jaheim Bell, and Washington’s Jake Westover.

Priority

Medium(ish): The Browns are set at the top of the tight end group with David Njoku, but could still use a reliable second option. Bryant has not consistently shown that he can be that in his four years, and while Akins has a connection with quarterback Deshaun Watson from their time with the Houston Texans, that may not be enough for the Browns to keep him around.

Henry checks off the veteran presence box that Akins currently occupies, while being a few years younger, and is more productive than Bryant, so there could be some interest on the Browns side in taking a look at him.

Projected Contract:

Two years at $12.25 million in total, with $8.25 million guaranteed, per PFF

What would you like to see the Browns do at tight end this offseason? Join your fellow Browns fans in the comment section below to have your say.