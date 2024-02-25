Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/25/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Should Browns make big move this year as local media suggest? (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns are always a player in free agency with GM Andrew Berry at the helm. Berry has made a myriad of moves every offseason to try to move the Browns onto the next level. With a flexible salary cap situation and the cap expanding rapidly, Cleveland could once again find themselves in a position to make a huge move.
- Browns Free Agent Review: WR position - Injury issues and return men (Chris Pokorny) - Next up on our preview of Cleveland Browns’ free agents is the wide receiver position. The Browns have three receivers set to hit the open market in March: Marquise Goodwin, Jakeem Grant Sr, and James Proche II.
- NFL free agency: 2 new defenders hit the market (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns could be interested in a reunion with Emmanuel Ogbah, while cornerback Xavien Howard will garner interest around the NFL.
- NFL Free Agency Profile: DT Justin Jones (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns general manager could decide to run it back with the same group of defensive tackles this season. But if he decides to cast a line back into the free agency pool, could Justin Jones of the Chicago Bears be a target?
- 2024 Browns Free Agent Frenzy: Tight End (Barry Shuck) - The tight end room going into 2023 looked exceptional for the Cleveland Browns. But as the season unfolded, it became clear that this group was good cop/bad cop. So what options are available in free agency?
- NFL draft: Experts say RB group good, not great; Browns should have options (Jared Mueller) - Prior to this year’s NFL draft, NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah spoke to the media about a variety of topics. Given the Cleveland Browns need in the running backs room, with Nick Chubb expected back but possibly not ready to start the season and Kareem Hunt unlikely to return, DJ’s comments on this year’s RB class were of note.
- NFL free agency: Top WR hit with the franchise tag, big salary cap impact (Jared Mueller) - One of the free agents that many dreamed of Cleveland pursuing was Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Unfortunately for Browns fans with a Higgins dream, including QB Deshaun Watson, Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on him.
Cleveland Browns:
- Risky free agent options the Browns could target this offseason (cleveland.com) - With NFL free agency looming, Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns will keep their eyes on potential pickups. While there’s a crop of safe players to go after, there are players who are high risk/high reward. Who fits this category of free agents that the Browns may target this offseason?
- Reviewing the Browns Defensive Line (Cleveland Browns Daily Video) - Beau Bishop and Nathan Zegura continue their position reviews and evaluate the Cleveland Browns defensive line, look ahead to NFL Combine Week, and react to some of the biggest news surrounding the NFL.
- 2024 NFL Combine: When is it? How can I watch? Who’s participating? (Beacon Journal) - The NFL Combine is just days away. The Combine, officially known as the NFL Scouting Combine, is at its core a chance for team scouts, coaches and executives to take a look at hundreds of potential draft prospects. That’s true, but that’s only a part of the allure of the event.
NFL:
- How the Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn as head coach (ESPN) - Dan Quinn waited anxiously for his phone to ring. It was Feb. 7, one day after he had interviewed to be the next coach of the Washington Commanders, and the silence, in this case, was not golden. Meanwhile, in Mobile, Alabama, Commanders general manager Adam Peters was at a dinner with team scouts fielding call after call as he and Washington’s hiring committee finalized its decision about the franchise’s next coach.
- Eagles WR A.J. Brown on rumors of unhappiness in Philly: ‘I want to be here, it’s simple as that’ (NFL.com) - Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown opened up Friday, calling in to the 94WIP Afternoon Show to discuss his future with the team, his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philly locker room. When asked by former Eagle Ike Reese about his current feelings on staying with the Eagles, Brown was clear about his happiness with the team, despite recent rumors to the contrary.
- Steelers aging defensive line in need of a major overhaul (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - Between Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi, the Pittsburgh Steelers have almost $36 million in salary cap space tied up in players who combined for five sacks last season. There isn’t another position on the team that provided less bang for the Steelers’ buck than their pair of starting defensive linemen.
- Former BYU football star and Dallas Cowboys receiver Golden Richards has died at the age of 73 (Deseret News) - Former BYU and Dallas Cowboys receiver Golden Richards, one of the most gifted — and troubled — athletes the state of Utah has ever produced, died early Friday morning in his Murray home of congestive heart failure after a long battle with multiple health and prescription drug abuse issues that plagued his later years.
