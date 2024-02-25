Report: Browns think differently about receivers, OL than fans, media

We are so close but so far away from the Cleveland Browns offseason really getting rolling. While it feels like the Super Bowl was just a week ago, the NFL Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this Tuesday and the new NFL league year is shortly after that.

While NFL draft coverage dominates the early part of the offseason, NFL free agency kicks off first. Both are vital parts of team building with the Browns hoping to build on a playoff season in 2023. For Cleveland, getting injured players back is an equally important part of the process.

For fans and media, the Browns offseason seems focused on the wide receiver position followed by a number of other areas on the team including the defensive line, linebackers and questions about what will happen on the offensive line. Most assume that GM Andrew Berry will be aggressive at the receiver position including a call from two in the local media for him to make an all-in-style move.

According to Terry Pluto’s sources, the organization thinks differently about the WR position than the common belief of fans and media:

It’s very doubtful the Browns will make a big move (read expensive) for a receiver. They want to upgrade that area of the team, but they believe they have two Pro Bowlers in Amari Cooper and David Njoku. One of the parts of adding new coaches to the offense is to make better use of Njoku’s pass-catching ability. I expect them to add a less expensive veteran receiver, and probably draft another receiver. But that could happen in the middle rounds.

That is a far cry from the idea of signing Mike Evans or even the assumption they will take a receiver with their top selection, which falls in the second round. One draft expert didn’t even mention the position when he talked about what Cleveland might do in this year’s draft.

Pluto’s sources also told him that the Browns are higher on OT Jedrick Wills than the public is:

8. I hear the Browns “feel good” about the offensive line. They believe Dawand Jones may soon be a Pro Bowler. They are “bullish” on how Jedrick Wills Jr. finished the season. They hope Jack Conklin can stay healthy. That would give them three starting caliber tackles.

New offensive line coach Andy Dickerson and assistant coach Roy Istvan are lauded in the piece as well.

How Cleveland handles having “three starting caliber tackles” will be interesting. If the NFL believes the same, one could be traded for a big return. The problem is that Jones isn’t going anywhere, Wills has just one year (fifth-year option) left on his contract and Conklin is coming off of injury. Perhaps a trade becomes more likely after players start to see the field for OTAs or even training camp this year.

How do you feel about Pluto’s sources pushing back against the commonly held beliefs about the Browns offseason priorities?