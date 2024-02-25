NFL Free Agency Profile: RB Austin Ekeler

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2023 season confident in knowing that they had one of the league’s best running games thanks to the presence of Nick Chubb.

That lasted until early in Week 2 when Chubb was lost for the season with a devastating knee injury. From there, the coaching staff cobbled together a run game around Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford, and Pierre Strong Jr.

Heading into 2024, the Browns are waiting to see if/when Chubb will return, are moving on from Hunt, and are still figuring out if Ford and Strong can consistently offer something on offense.

If general manager Andrew Berry is looking to add some more explosiveness to the backfield - and who would be against that? - then the Browns might take a look at free-agent running back Austin Ekeler.

Name/Position

Austin Ekeler

Height/Weight

5-foot-10, 200 pounds

2023 Team

Los Angeles Chargers

Stats

2023: 14 games, 628 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns, 3.5 yards per carry, 51 receptions, 436 yards, 8.5 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

Career: 103 games 4,355 rushing yards, 39 touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry, 440 receptions, 3,883 yards, 8.8 yards per catch, 30 touchdowns

PFF Grade

2023: 60.2 overall (55th out of 59 running backs), 65.1 rushing, 57.4 receiving

3-year average grade: 72.3 (overall), 76.1 rushing, 67 receiving

2023 Contract

$6.25 million base salary, $7.55 million cap number, per Over the Cap

Fit with the Browns

Austin Ekeler is an ideal candidate to assume the third-down back role with the Browns - depending on which version of Ekeler they are getting.

If it is the version that had more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns three times in four seasons from 2019 to 2022, then he would be a valuable weapon and easily take over from Kareem Hunt, who the Browns are not planning to bring back in 2024.

But if it is the Ekeler who had a down year, at least in his terms, in 2023, then the Browns might be better off looking elsewhere. Even though last season was disappointing, Ekeler still managed 1,064 yards from scrimmage and scored six combined touchdowns, which is not all that bad for a backup running back.

That is the key part here as the Browns are not looking for a No. 1 running back, and Ekeler might still have enough in the tank to make a difference, as The Athletic’s Randy Mueller points out:

Ekeler’s 21 first downs via reception led this group of backs in 2023. He is slippery after the catch and runs bigger than his size, forcing arm tacklers to miss like a larger back. He has really good natural vision to find daylight and a nose for the goal line. He has plenty of gas left in his tank from a speed and acceleration standpoint, but he’s at his best when supplemented with an early down back.

A change of scenery after seven seasons with the Chargers might do Ekeler some good, and the Browns can always use some more explosiveness on offense, which makes the veteran an option worth keeping an eye on.

Browns player signing could impact

With Kareem Hunt not expected to return in 2024, Ekeler could step into that role and join Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. as part of a running back room waiting on the hopeful return of Nick Chubb.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

While it is always nice to build depth through the draft, the Browns have more pressing needs. Plus adding another rookie to what is already a young(ish) running back room might not be a path that general manager Andrew Berry is interested in taking this year, so let’s put this one in the “low impact” category.

Priority

Low to Medium: Much of this hinges on when Nick Chubb returns to the field. If the Browns believe it will be sooner, say the first half of the season, then they might try to get by with what they currently have on the roster. But if Chubb is not going to be ready until the second half of the season, which might be a safe way to approach the situation, then the need for another running back moves higher up the priority list.

Projected Contract

Two years at $13.5 million in total, with $8 million guaranteed, per PFF

What would you like to see the Browns do at running back this offseason?