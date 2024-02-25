Ken Dorsey’s Bills: Data point shows high-level success over 4 year period

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns must get more out of their offense given all of the financial and draft resources spent to put it together. That side of the offense has big contracts at quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver and all of the positions on the offensive line.

Multiple first and second-round picks were either used to draft or acquire much of the offense as well.

The lack of success on offense led to the departure of three coaches including OC Alex Van Pelt this offseason. Ken Dorsey, former Browns QB, was brought in to help run the offense as the coordinator in place of Van Pelt who took over the New England Patriots offense.

Dorsey was dumped by the Buffalo Bills during last season despite his offense having a lot of success. We’ve covered Dorsey’s time with the Bills in a couple of ways:

Despite fans being disappointed in the hire initially, Dorsey could be the perfect fit to work alongside HC Kevin Stefanski. We still don’t know if Stefanski or Dorsey will call plays but the new OC doesn’t care as long as the team is winning.

An interesting data point that not only shows how good Dorsey’s offense was in Buffalo but also how consistent is really impressive:

The Bills have the 2nd-best QB of his generation.



Over the past 4 seasons, the Bills have outscored their opponents more than any other team by an absolute mile.



But their 3 best teams ran into Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs 3 times and they have nothing to show for it. pic.twitter.com/15FJMsjOGg — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) February 12, 2024

Since 2020, the Bills offense has scored the 2nd, 3rd, 2nd and 6th most points per game in the NFL. In three of those four seasons, Buffalo’s defense was also top five which creates that huge disparity in point differential.

Dorsey was a huge part of that success with the Bills. It is noticeable that Buffalo’s lowest scoring season came in 2023 with Dorsey only coaching 10 of those games. As we noted in a piece we linked earlier, the Bills offense got worse after the change at coordinator.

DC Jim Schwartz had the defense up to Buffalo’s level in 2023. Cleveland is hoping that the partnership between Stefanski and Dorsey will unlock QB Deshaun Watson and a highly-paid offense to a Bills level as well.

Dorsey’s success in Buffalo has to be encouraging for Browns fans.