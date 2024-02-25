Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: TE position - Harrison Bryant as the No. 2 tight end

Next up on our breakdown of the Cleveland Browns’ free agents is the tight end position. Tight end has one player set to become a free agent: Harrison Bryant.

How and When They Joined the Browns

Bryant was a fourth-round pick by the Browns during the 2020 NFL Draft. His rookie contract has come to an end, so he has the chance to test free agency for the first time.

Productivity Level Last Season

For a backup tight end, Bryant’s cumulative numbers during the four years of his rookie deal don’t look bad: 89 catches for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last year, he was on par with the first several years of his career, having 24 catches for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The different element in 2023 was that the team also utilized him on some quarterback sneaks and pitch plays (i.e. where he lined up under center). Bryant ran the ball 5 times for 8 yards, picking up a first down on 4 of those attempts and fumbling on 1 of them. Cleveland did not try the sneak again in the final six games.

What the Browns Should Do

Much like David Njoku became a much better blocker later in his career, I felt the same was true for Bryant. Despite the team having signed Jordan Akins last offseason, Bryant held him off as the No. 2 tight end, and was consistently ranked as one of Cleveland’s top offensive players by PFF.

Last offseason, Bryant agreed to restructure the final year of his deal (due to a proven performance escalator) from $2.7 million to $1.75 million. I would match that if I was Cleveland, and try to re-sign him to a 2-year, $3.5 million deal. He is a solid No. 2 tight end behind Njoku, and I don’t expect Cleveland to be seeking another dynamic tight end threat in the draft when they will have their focus on improving the wide receiver position instead.

Let us know below whether or not you think the team will re-sign free agent tight end Harrison Bryant.