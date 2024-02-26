Daily Dawg Chow 2/26: Cleveland Browns set eyes to Free Agency

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Free Agency Profile: RB Austin Ekeler (Thomas Moore) Cleveland can use an explosive third-down back. But does Austin Ekeler still have enough left to make an impact?
- Ken Dorsey’s Bills: Data point shows high-level success over 4 year period (Jared Mueller) Encouraging date for Browns new OC, offense
- NFL combine: Success in a specific workout has not led to success in the NFL (Jared Mueller) Stephen Paea was an exciting NFL draft prospect due to his strength but it never translated
- NFL Free Agency Profile: TE Hunter Henry (Thomas Moore) Cleveland could use some better options for the second tight end spot, and a veteran like Hunter Henry might be worth a look.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Trade Rumors: Commanders Get ‘Great Buy-Low’ Option in Browns’ Chubb? (Sports Illustrated) “Could the Washington Commanders look to the trade market to bolster their backfield?”
- Picking the best Round 7 draft target for the Cleveland Browns ahead of 2024 NFL Free Agency - (A to Z Sports) “This potential seventh round pick for the Cleveland Browns could bring some big time upside.”
- 3 Browns Draft Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine (Factory of Sadness) “The Browns don’t have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but have seven picks between the second and seventh rounds.”
- Videos: JOK proving Browns got a steal in 2nd Round (AOL.com) “The Cleveland Browns season has not gone the way they wanted so far in 2021.”
- How the Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey collaboration will work - w/G. Bush (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Garrett Bush examine how the Browns’ offense will operate next season
