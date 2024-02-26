Pre-Combine 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Jack’s Version 4.0

The NFL world will convey in Indianapolis, Indiana this week for the NFL Scouting Combine in the next step of the pre-draft process.

The 32 teams as well as the fans and media who study the draft will get much clearer looks at the next crop of players entering the league as they complete their on-field testing and we get their RAS (Relative Athletic Score).

So here we go with another Cleveland Browns mock draft, this week we’re once again using PFF’s simulator and we’re projecting two trades. The first one will once again be involving Greg Newsome to the Detroit Lions for their third-round pick (73rd overall). The second trade is the rare intradivision trade as we move up with the Cincinnati Bengals (148th pick for Picks 156 and 228)

Round Two

Pick 55 – Ja’Lynn Polk, Wide Receiver, Washington: As these mock draft simulators continue to push the receivers up the board, I find it difficult for the Browns to find a difference-maker unless they trade up for one potentially. Polk falls into their lap in this scenario and he would be a good fit in the potential new-look offense under Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey. The size, speed, and explosiveness will be a much-needed addition to the wide receiver room.

Round Three

Pick 73 (via Detroit) – Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA: The defensive line will continue to have talent injected as long as Jim Schwartz is around as defensive coordinator. While they’ve drafted the likes of Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright as potential long-term pieces, you can never have enough pass rushers to accompany Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo. Murphy was terrific as a pass rusher at UCLA with 62 pressures in 2023 including eight sacks.

Pick 86 - Mason McCormick, Guard, South Dakota State: While many will look and say that the offensive line is set and doesn’t need to be addressed, remember the draft is for both the present and the future of a franchise. Joel Bitonio isn’t getting any younger and Wyatt Teller, while still a Pro Bowl-caliber player, has no guarantees left in his current deal and is also a trade chip. The Browns likely spend some draft capital to address the future of the entire group.

Round Five

Pick 135 - Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin: The running back position has been a hot topic in Cleveland the last couple of weeks with Nick Chubb being mentioned by several outlets as a potential cap casualty. While I believe he will be here for the 2024 season, the Browns will likely add someone to accompany him in the room and perhaps be his long-term replacement. Allen had a solid three seasons with the Badgers rushing for over 3,400 yards including 77 explosive runs (carries of ten yards or more).

Pick 148 - Javon Foster, Offensive Tackle, Missouri: As I mentioned with the McCormick pick, the Browns could address the offensive line with multiple draft picks with Jedrick Wills entering his final season under contract and Jack Conklin’s guaranteed money running up after the 2024 season. Foster has been a favorite prospect of mine since the beginning of the college football season and that trend will continue all the way through draft season.

Round Six

Pick 205 - Josh Wallace, Cornerback, Michigan: With the projected departure of Greg Newsome in this scenario, Andrew Berry as he has done in every draft since his tenure as General Manager will add a cornerback to the roster. Wallace put together a solid fifth year after transferring to Michigan after spending four years at UMass. His versatility is a bonus as the Browns have had a knack for moving their corners both inside and outside.

Pick 208 - Darius Muasau, Linebacker, UCLA: The Browns have question marks heading into the offseason at the position with many of their guys from the 2023 season will be free agents in addition to the major question of whether or not they’ll extend Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. They’ll likely add a linebacker at some point in the draft. Muasau was a five-year player at Hawaii and UCLA, solid tackler and improved on his coverage skills in his last season of college ball.