NFL Free Agency Profile: DE D.J. Wonnum could be a good, cost-effective option for Browns

The Cleveland Browns are going to be in search of another pass rusher this offseason with Za’Darius Smith becoming a free agent in March. Lucky for them, they’ll have quite a few options in this year’s free agency period.

D.J. Wonnum has been a good player for the Minnesota Vikings throughout the past three seasons, and he’s already shown the ability to do some of the things that Cleveland might ask him to do. He’d be able to come in and contribute right away in Jim Schwartz’s defense and can stay on the field for a good amount of snaps. Since 2021 he’s played an average of 71.3% of total defensive snaps per season, which is the type of player that the Browns could be looking for. This would allow the team to keep Alex Wright and Ogbo Okoronkwo in their effective sub-package roles going forward.

Despite their current financial situation, they can create a decent amount of cap space within the next month ($40M+). Andrew Berry has always done a great job of being able to get the best “bang for his buck” in Free Agency and he’ll most likely continue to do so in 2024.

We will continue to profile free agents as we head into the NFL combine. Once we have data from draft prospects we will add NFL draft profiles as well.

Name

D.J. Wonnum

Position

Defensive End

Height/Weight

6’5”, 258 pounds

2023 Team

Minnesota Vikings

Stats

2023: 15 games, 14 starts - 62 tackles, 7 TFL, 8 sacks, 6 pass deflections

Career: 62 games, 31 starts - 171 tackles, 24 TFL, 23 sacks, 11 pass deflections

2023 Contract

Final year of rookie deal, $2,930,695 cap number

Fit with Browns

Wonnum is a big, long, pass rusher who has experience in a lot of unique “junk” fronts during his time in college and with the Vikings. He’s already shown the versatility to play both inside and outside at the NFL level, and has a decent motor that allows him to get pressure with secondary moves.

He seems like the type of player that Jim Schwartz could be after to help fill the void of Za’Darius Smith.

Browns player signing could impact

Alex Wright - Depending on what Cleveland wants to do in 2024, they could be searching for a player who can handle a larger base workload than Wright. Though he would undoubtedly get a good amount of snaps in different personnel packages, Wright wouldn’t be on the field as much in the team’s base and/or nickel defense.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Wonnum is still relatively young at 26, so there's a chance that the team could feel comfortable enough to wait on drafting a defensive end until the 4th or 5th round. They also drafted Isaiah McGuire in 2023.

Priority

Medium. Though the Browns still have players like Wright, Okoronkwo, and McGuire on the roster, they still need to add another experienced pass rusher this offseason. Somebody like Wonnum has the potential to be Myles Garrett’s running mate in Cleveland for the next few seasons.

Projected APY: $9,857,000

Who are some of your favorite free-agent defensive ends besides D.J. Wonnum? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.