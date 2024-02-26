NFL free agency: Updates on Browns Joe Flacco, Za’Darius Smith before the NFL combine

NFL free agency does not begin until the middle of March. I repeat, NFL free agency does not begin until the middle of March. Ignore all the talk you will hear out of the NFL Combine, except the things posted here, about free agents. Teams would never ever ever break the NFL’s rules on tampering.

The Cleveland Browns have 26 free agents and can negotiate with their own to sign at any time, even before free agency.

The list is a big one with QB Joe Flacco and DE Za’Darius Smith at the top of it and a number of other long-term Browns littered throughout.

The day before the start of the Combine, Mary Kay Cabot shared some insider news about a few of the big-name free agents including Flacco and Smith. For both, Cabot reported that they will test the free agent market but GM Andrew Berry has interest in bringing both back.

Cabot notes that Flacco will seek a starting job but would be willing to return as Deshaun Watson’s backup if he can’t find one. Jacoby Brissett, Mitch Trubisky and Gardner Minshew are noted as other potential veteran backup options.

Smith, the pass rusher who provided a lot of pressure across from Myles Garrett, is part of a deep free-agent class off the edge. The Browns “would love” to re-sign him according to Cabot.

The insider piece has some interesting notes on LB Sione Takitaki, DT Jordan Elliott and TE Harrison Bryant with Takitaki the most likely to return to Cleveland next year.

Do you like the idea of bringing both Flacco and Smith back? Do you think both return next year?