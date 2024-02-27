Analyzing the State of the Browns Super Bowl Window

In the NFL, teams have Super Bowl windows. Some Super Bowl windows aren’t developed until you have the right coach, quarterback, and team in place. The Cleveland Browns for the first time in a while, have a Super Bowl window but the question is how long will that window be open?

Reasons for why the Super Bowl window is rapidly closing

If I were to create a tier list in terms of Super Bowl windows, Cleveland would be in a tier list with these three teams in the AFC. I consider this tier “Are we sure it will be much open for much longer?”

For the Browns, when you look at their cornerstone pieces, Myles Garrett is 28, Nick Chubb is 28 coming off a brutal knee injury and Deshaun Watson is 29 recovering from shoulder surgery. People will bring up the salary cap situation and how Watson’s cap hit will be massive starting next year (which is a concern) but you also tend to forget the conference the Browns play in.

The AFC this year was wide open during the regular season, with only one dominant team, the Baltimore Ravens with the rest of the conference being a toss-up. It’s not a guarantee that the AFC will be wide open like it was this year.

We already know about the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but the Bengals will get their quarterback back in Joe Burrow, the Ravens will be a threat with Lamar Jackson, same goes for the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. The emergence of the Houston Texans with quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Los Angeles Chargers with quarterback Justin Herbert and a new head coach, and the Jacksonville Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence.

I can go on and on. The AFC will be loaded for years to come.

As for the Browns they have some uncertainty in regard to two things:

Will Deshaun Watson get back to what he was in Houston?

It’s a concern considering that he hasn’t lived up to the expectations (granted the first year he was dealing with the off-the-field issues). If he doesn’t play anything close to what he did in Houston, then conversations will be made.

The question around the defense

Yes, the unit was one of the most dominant in the league but it was also predictable. Smart offensive minds had their way with the Browns defense and it’s up to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to fix it. The style shouldn’t change but adjustments have to be made when it comes to playing against specific teams.

Reason for optimism as to why the Cleveland Super Bowl window is open

Remove the negativity, let’s focus on the positivity.

These aren’t the same old Browns. What do I mean by that? Gone are the days of dysfunction and ongoing changes. The team has the right foundation in place for the first time in a long time. General manager? Check. Head coach? Check.

When you look at the core of this group, they are slowly hitting their prime. Garrett will probably win Defensive Player of the Year this season, tight end David Njoku has emerged as a top 10 tight end in the league (not putting him top 5), Chubb will be back next season (reports are that he is progressing well in his rehab) and cornerback Denzel Ward has been solid.

Cleveland has also received help from their younger players such as linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, cornerbacks Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson, safety Grant Delpit had a sensational season and defensive end Alex Wright started to flash throughout the season. As far as their salary cap situation goes (since people love to bring that up), Cleveland is fine.

What the Browns are doing is sustainable and the team will have enough cap flexibility to sign key players to their roster. They did it last year and they will do it again this year. The main wild card comes down to the quarterback.

In regards to Watson, people have their opinions about him. Some of the opinions are more emotion-based (deserved due to the off-the-field stuff) and some are thought out.

Has Watson lived up to the trade? No, however it’s not considered to be a failure. Watson has shown at times this season he can play at the level that the Browns traded him for. Believe it or not, he has made progress this season despite what people will say. I am not saying that he was spectacular (he was far from that) but he showed his willingness to play within the structure of the offense as well as show flashes of what he did in Houston.

However, he has to change his playstyle to prevent another season-ending injury. Can Watson do that? He’s mature enough to understand it. If Watson played like he did in the 2nd half against the Ravens and against the Tennessee Titans in 2023, Cleveland would be a legitimate threat in the AFC for not only this year but years to come.

We’ve seen this team hang with the best of the best in the AFC, so it’s not an overreaction to say that their window is still open. Of course, the concern will be for regression the following season mainly on the defensive side but you are returning essentially most of the core group on both sides. Again it all depends on the quarterback, but fans should have some optimism for the Browns and their Super Bowl window.