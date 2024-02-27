Daily Dawg Chow 2/27: Who will be the other EDGE opposite Myles Garrett for the Cleveland Browns?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Updates on Browns Joe Flacco, Za’Darius Smith before the NFL combine (Jared Mueller) Updates on Sione Takitaki, Jordan Elliott and Harrison Bryant included
- NFL Free Agency Profile: DE Chase Young (Thomas Moore) The Browns are back to searching for someone to pair with Myles Garrett and if the price is right then Chase Young may be that player.
- NFL Free Agency Profile: DE D.J. Wonnum could be a good, cost-effective option for Browns (Matt Wilson) Wonnum would pair nicely with Myles Garrett at defensive end in 2024
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Solving the Jedrick Wills Jr. dilemma that the Cleveland Browns aren’t even concerned about - (A to Z Sports) “Cleveland Browns are not worried about the left tackle position and Jedrick Wills Jr. for the time being.”
- Cleveland Power Rankings: Browns, local music come out on top (Signal Cleveland) “A weekly ranking of who holds power in Cleveland. This week: the Browns and local music and concerts are important to Cleveland.”
- Cleveland Browns prepared for NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis (WOIO) “Both will take time out of their busy schedules this week to meet with the media in attendance to address what they could be looking for in April’s NFL Draft and the current state of the franchise.”
- What you need to know about the 2024 NFL Combine (clevelandbrowns.com) “The NFL Combine returns to Indianapolis beginning Feb. 27 as prospects work out in front of scouts and NFL front office members.”
- “JOK is a top 5 Linebacker in the NFL” Reacting to hot takes (Youtube) Quincy Carrier assesses the Browns’ 4th year player
Loading comments...