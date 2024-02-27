Brian Callahan: Bill Callahan didn’t want to leave Browns but something changed

NFL offensive line play is both vital to the success of teams and also very difficult to measure. With only sacks allowed and penalties against, it is often very difficult for fans and media to truly evaluate the play on the line. That is especially true since most don’t know the blocking assignments.

The Cleveland Browns are transitioning from legendary OL coach Bill Callahan to OL coach Andy Dickerson in 2024. Much like OL play itself, it can be hard to know who is a good OL coach. It often takes years of great play and lauding by players and media before a coach is considered good coaching the big guys up front.

Callahan met that criteria a long time ago but this year had a chance to work with his son, Brian Callahan, with the Tennessee Titans.

Speaking to the media at the NFL Combine, the younger Callahan discussed his father joining him. The Titans head coach said that his dad told him that he didn’t want to leave the Browns last year but something changed once his son got the job this year:

It is possible the elder Callahan wasn’t willing to commit to joining his son until Brian got the job but there were reports early this offseason that Bill was not leaving Cleveland. Perhaps the emotions of working with his son took over and led to the decision.

While speculation will likely run from Brian’s comments at the Combine, the Browns letting Bill leave the staff (required since he was under contract) is an example of the team caring about those who work for them.