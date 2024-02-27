National 3-round mock draft gives Browns two weapons on offense

The NFL Combine is kicking off in Indianapolis with the NFL draft still a couple of months away. That means we have two months of NFL mock drafts to look forward to.

Especially this early, mock drafts are about getting to know players' names, the potential setup of what a team’s draft could look like and maybe some ideas of trades. Later in the process, mock drafters with inside information start to focus on what they expect to happen. With betting now including the draft, less information will be leaked this year.

For the Cleveland Browns, eight draft picks is nice but the first one doesn’t come until the middle of the second round. Thankfully, more and more national sites are providing more than a first round in their mock drafts so we have things to cover.

The 33rd Team did just that with a three-rounder before the Combine. Many Browns fans will be happy with the results:

Pick 55, Cleveland Browns: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas Pick 86, Cleveland Browns: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

We’ve covered Worthy as a speedster in the vein of Travis Benjamin which could unlock the offense while Benson is a perfect three-down back who can keep Nick Chubb healthy over time.

The only question is whether Cleveland can fill out their defensive needs later in the draft or will those already be filled in free agency?

How would you feel about a Worthy/Benson combo to start the Browns draft?