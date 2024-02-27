Browns Deshaun Watson injury update

There is a long long time until the Cleveland Browns play a game that matters again. Unfortunately, that means the playoff loss to the Houston Texans will be the last game of meaning until the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Thankfully, it means we have a long time for a lot of players to heal up after the 2023 season saw the roster decimated especially on the offensive side of the ball.

QB Deshaun Watson will decide if the Browns Super Bowl window is open and for how long. Watson had multiple injuries last season and was knocked out for the year after a great performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

At the NFL Combine, Cleveland GM Andrew Berry reported that the franchise QB will start throwing again in March and noted they expect him on the field in the spring:

Deshaun Watson will begin throwing soon pic.twitter.com/2KEIwq6AIv — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) February 27, 2024

With a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey and an offense likely to be different next year, getting Watson back on the field as soon as possible is important. While medical advancements have grown quickly over the years, returning from his shoulder injury will be concerning until he’s back on the field and taking hits. While he won’t be taking hits, Watson’s throwing this spring will be a big thing to watch.