NFL Trade Deadline: Browns have proposed moving the date back

As we have covered, the NFL Combine is not just about the NFL Draft. While college prospects about to turn pro are the reason that NFL teams, agents and media descend upon Indianapolis, Indiana, a lot of other work happens at the same time.

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry was a part of some of the other business that impacts the entire NFL. The Browns GM confirmed an early report that the team has proposed that the NFL trade deadline be moved back two weeks.

Currently, the deadline follows Week 8, Halloween this year, but Cleveland has requested it be moved back to Week 10 for four reasons:

“Give teams the most flexibility.”

“Maintain competitive integrity of the season.”

“Retroactively correct the fact that the NFL trade deadline never moved when the season expanded to 17 games.”

“... if it (schedule) expands to 18 games....”

Berry compared when the NFL trade deadline is compared to other major sports in America as well, noting the percentage of the season that each takes place. The Browns proposal would move the NFL’s to 55% of the season:

Andrew Berry confirms they requested the trade deadline be moved back 2 weeks and explains in detail the reasons pic.twitter.com/FQSartsq9t — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) February 27, 2024

At the 2023 NFL trade deadline, Cleveland was just coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks leading to their 4-3 record. After Week 10, the big win against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns were 6-3 but had a huge injury to QB Deshaun Watson that could have been addressed with a trade.

Tony Grossi had the initial report on the trade deadline request.

Berry noted that he’s not sure why other teams would not be open to the idea and wasn’t willing to talk about their reasons for fear he would be sarcastic.

What do you think about moving the NFL trade deadline back two weeks?