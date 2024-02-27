Browns GM talks NFL salary cap’s explosion, impact on offseason

Fans and media talk about the NFL salary cap in reverent tones. The complexities can be overwhelming for those of us without a strong sense of numbers and data.

For Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry, the salary cap is an “accounting tool” with “flexible” rules that create opportunities for work to be done. When the 2024 NFL salary cap was announced with a huge increase, the Browns were still over the cap but had even more flexibility.

The establishment of next year’s cap space also decided the amount of CB Greg Newsome’s fifth-year option decision that Berry will have to make this summer.

Speaking at the NFL Combine, Berry said that the Browns were not surprised by the big number announced last week so it won’t impact what they do this offseason:

Big jump in salary cap didn’t surprise Berry and won’t impact their plans in free agency pic.twitter.com/B8FWor5H3Q — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) February 27, 2024

Berry later noted that the team does not have to restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract this offseason to become cap-compliant.

In the four years as the team’s GM, Berry has been aggressive and spent significant money each offseason but there is no certainty he will do so again this year. According to Over the Cap, the Browns are around $9 million over the salary cap with a couple of weeks to get compliant.