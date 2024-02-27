Browns announce some plans for the summer

The Cleveland Browns will be in some familiar territory this summer as the team plans a return trip to The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia for part of training camp.

General manager Andrew Berry broke the news on Tuesday during his media appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. In addition to that basic nugget of info, Berry shared that:

Back to the Browns summer road trip. In 2023, head coach Kevin Stefanski made the decision for the Browns to spend the first nine days of training camp at the resort, not only practicing but using the extended time together to build team chemistry.

During the regular season, there were several times that players pointed to the experience as a tangible benefit as the team dealt with injuries, especially at quarterback, but ultimately went to the playoffs after an 11-6 season.

While he was light on details, Berry did say the team would spend a “similar amount of time” practicing in West Virginia as they did in 2023.

Speaking of practices, Berry also announced that the Browns will host the Minnesota Vikings this summer for a series of joint practices. Berry was not able to announce the specific dates for the practices, but in past years they have generally been held in the days leading up to a preseason game against the practice opponent, which could mean the Browns will be facing the Vikings in one of their home preseason games.

This will be the fourth consecutive year the Browns will hold joint practices with another team. In the past two years, they have practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles, while in 2021 they played host to the New York Giants.