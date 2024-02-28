Browns roster decisions: What should they do about Greg Newsome?

Back in 2021, the Cleveland Browns had an issue at cornerback. Like every other NFL club, nobody can have enough good cornerbacks who have the skills to cover their opponent’s best receiver.

In the 2021 NFL draft, quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance, went 1-2-3. The best player in the draft, LB Micah Parsons, was selected with the 12th pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

At the time, the secondary for the Browns was Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell at corner, and Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph manned the safety position. Ward had just received his second Pro Bowl, so one cornerback spot was in great shape. Their other cornerback, former Browns second-round draft pick, Greedy Williams, was placed on IR with a nerve injury in his shoulder and was out for the season.

The safety position was a mess with Sendejo, Joseph, Jovante Moffatt, and an up-and-comer in Ronnie Harrison.

Mitchell, a former seventh-round draft pick, was a six-year veteran who was well-traveled. He started all 16 games in a season with 65 tackles and zero interceptions in which the Browns went 11-5-0 and broke a 17-year playoff drought.

Mitchell played more snaps at cornerback that season than anyone in the entire NFL. Although he didn’t have a highlight-reel season, he played well at times ranking as the league’s 36th-best cornerback out of 121 players with a Pro Football Focus grade of 68.2.

What the Browns envisioned was Ward on one side, and Williams taking over the right cornerback spot with players taken in the first and second rounds as their starters.

But Mitchell’s cover skills were sub-par. So was Williams for that matter who also had an issue with missing tackles as well.

With the draft approaching, as a former cornerback himself, GM Andrew Berry knew the cornerback room needed help. The top four CBs were Patrick Surtain (Alabama), Jaycee Horn (South Carolina), Greg Newsome (Northwestern), and Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech).

Horn was the first off the board to the Carolina Panthers at #8, Surtain followed at #9 to the Denver Broncos, Farley was taken by the Tennessee Titans at #22, and Cleveland chose Newsome with their first-round pick at #26.

For 2021, the secondary was completely revamped. Williams was now healthy and the training camp bout between him and Newsome was intense. In the end, Newsome was named the starter.

At safety was now John Johnson and Grant Delpit with Harrison, Troy Hill, and Richard LeCounte as backups, and the cornerback position was now manned by Ward and Newsome, while the depth consisted of A.J. Green, M.J. Stewart, and Williams.

Newsome through the years has been a roller coaster. In his first two seasons, he had 79 total tackles, 15 pass defenses, .5 sacks, zero tackles for loss, and zero interceptions. He will have a few good games, then get diced up.

Last year was a good year for Newsome with two picks, one for a touchdown, 14 pass defenses, four tackles for loss, and a half sack with 49 tackles.

Now he enters this fourth season in the NFL. This means the Browns have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option - or not. If the decision is to proceed, Cleveland will have to pay Newsome to the tune of $13.377 million.

Is he worth that?

He was the starter opposite Ward until Berry drafted M.J. Emerson in the third round in the 2022 NFL draft. Halfway into Emerson’s rookie year, he had supplanted Newsome as the starter and regulated him to playing the slot, or nickel. In 2023, Emerson played more than any other cornerback with 863 snaps, or 81.26% of defensive plays.

So, now the question becomes: do the Browns want to pay a second-team guy who will play the slot or come in on nickel situations, for almost $14 million?

In 2024, Ward will be paid $15.324 million with a cap hit of just over $23 million. Emerson will make $1.152 million as the other starter.

Cleveland has until May 2 to decide on Newsome’s fifth-year option.

There are also durability concerns. At Northwestern, Newsome missed 40% of his games. While with Cleveland, he has already skipped 10 games in just three seasons. He has battled elbow, hamstring, and groin injuries along with a single concussion.

Greg Newsome defending any Texans WR pic.twitter.com/6gItb1EsHE — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) January 13, 2024

Newsome’s coverage skills are also erratic. Against the Houston Texans in the playoff game, Newsome had a horrible game and was burned consistently as his man Nico Collins was open almost all game and finished with 96 yards and scored a key touchdown right over Newsome’s head.

After the game, Newsome claimed he wasn’t the problem. A sense of accountability seemed to be missing.

It has been clear that Ward and Emerson are playing well at the outside cornerback spots. With Ward receiving his third Pro Bowl this year, others wondered why Emerson was snubbed for at least as one of the alternates.

The Browns are happy with the development of rookie Cameron Mitchell and have Kahlef Hailassie on the roster who came to Cleveland in a trade.

While bringing in the best free agent corners Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears or the Kansas City Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed would not make much sense, Steven Nelson of the Houston Texans would be a good fit as a third corner. Nelson can work in different coverage schemes and is very consistent. He played on 950 snaps last year and pops on tape in coverage and run support.

In the NFL draft, Cleveland could look at Mike Sainristil (5’-10”, 182 pounds: 4.45 speed) of Michigan with their second-round pick at #54, or at #85 in the third round could take Max Melton (6’-0”, 190 pounds: 4.44 speed) of Rutgers or Florida State’s Jarrian Jones (6’-0”, 191 pounds: 4.49 speed).

Or could Berry trade Newsome? He remains a decent corner and the Browns do have depth. And unlike other positions such as at receiver and tight end, Berry has had good luck at finding decent help at the cornerback position. Cam Mitchell came in and played well, and had past experience playing the slot so it was nothing new to him whereas Newsome is still learning the position.

But Newsome’s value right now, is that Ward gets hurt on occasion. And with Newsome on the depth chart, it is simply plug-and-play with another natural outside corner.

One thing for certain, picking up Newsome’s fifth-year option might not be an easy decision.

What do you think the Browns should do with Newsome?