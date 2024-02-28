Daily Dawg Chow 2/28: Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry speaks to the media, and it’s interesting

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature: cleveland browns
- Browns announce some plans for the summer (Thomas Moore) Team will make a return trip to The Greenbrier for part of training camp and will also welcome the Vikings for joint practices.
- Browns GM talks NFL salary cap’s explosion, impact on offseason (Jared Mueller) Browns were not surprised by the huge number from last week
- NFL Trade Deadline: Browns have proposed moving the date back (Jared Mueller) GM Andrew Berry had very logical reasons to want the trade deadline moved
- Browns Deshaun Watson injury update (Jared Mueller) GM Andrew Berry provided an update on the franchise QB at the NFL Combine
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Andrew Berry NFL Combine Press Conference | Cleveland Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “Andrew Berry addresses the media at the 2024 NFL Combine.”
- Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry Has His Hands Full At Combine (Forbes) “He’s making really good progress, and will begin throwing next month,” said Browns executive vice-president, football operations and general manager Andrew Berry.”
- Browns to Submit 2024 NFL Rule Change Proposal to Push Back Trade Deadline (Bleacher Report) “Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters on Tuesday they are going to make an official proposal to the NFL to move the trade deadline back.”
- Cleveland Browns Expected To Target One Position In Free Agency (Last Word on Sports) “Cleveland Browns: With multiple potential targets, expect the team to be active going after wide receivers in free agency.”
- What we learned from Andrew Berry’s combine interview (Youtube) Quincy Carrier breaks down everything the Browns’ GM talked about on Tuesday
