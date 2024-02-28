Browns NFL Draft Profile: RB Audric Estime

The Cleveland Browns are heading into the NFL Draft with a focus on a few specific position groups, and there’s a good chance that running back is one of them.

The uncertainty around Nick Chubb’s injury situation and Kareem Hunt becoming a free agent are some of the main drivers of why the Browns could go after one of the talented ball carriers in this year’s draft.

Audric Estime is somebody who could be on the offensive staff's radar in April, after displaying quite a few appealing traits over his last two seasons at Notre Dame.

Name

Audric Estime

Position

Running Back

Height/Weight

5’11”, 227 pounds

College

University of Notre Dame

Stats

2023: 12 games - 1341 rush. yds., 6.4 avg., 18 TD’s, 17 recs., 142 rec. yards

Overall: 37 games - 2321 rush. yds., 6.2 avg., 29 TD’s, 26 recs., 227 rec. yards, 1 TD

Relative Athletic Score

Available after NFL Combine and/or Pro Days

“Big Board” ranking at time of publishing

103rd

What experts are saying

“The scariest part of Estimé’s game is his long speed. Though he can take a few steps to really get rolling, Estimé has serious home run speed. If he gets the angle on someone at the second or third level, he can absolutely take one all the way. That’s rare for a player his size.” - Derrik Klassen, NFL Scout B/R “Audric Estime is a big-bodied, power ball-carrier with experience in both gap and zone-blocking schemes.” - The Draft Network Scouting Dept. “Estime is a fun back who offers the added yardage element to be a plus contributor to an NFL franchise. He’s got an open-field burst to go with good vision and a heavy set of pads. I’m not certain he’s athletically versatile enough to warrant a featured role, but he projects as a favorable part of an NFL rotation, not dissimilar to a Samaje Perine.” - Kyle Crabbs, Athlon Sports

Pros

Incredibly fast for being 227 pounds

Solid build, very compact with a strong lower body

Above-average vision

Good in pass protection

Comfortable as a pass catcher

Excellent power and contact balance that allows him to bounce off defenders

Very patient runner, allowing holes to develop in zone schemes

Cons

He needs space to build up speed, doesn’t have the best acceleration

Not particularly agile, he’s a classic “one cut and go” ball carrier

Problems with ball security in the past

Browns player drafting could impact

Jerome Ford - Ford did a fairly good job stepping in for an injured Nick Chubb in 2023, and he’s shown that he’s a capable depth piece moving forward. He was also an excellent pass-catcher out of the backfield, and he could remain the team’s go-to receiving back in 2024.

If the team drafted someone like Estime they’d be adding a young, bruising back with a lot of potential who can play right away. He would undoubtedly take away Ford’s rotational carries behind Chubb.

Priority

Medium. It’s no secret that the Browns need to add more depth and playmaking ability to the running back room within the next few months, and doing so through the draft is probably the best way to do it. Estime in particular has shown some exciting things throughout his collegiate career, and they should translate to the NFL level.

Adding someone like Estime would set the team up well for the future of the running back position, regardless of Nick Chubb's situation.

What are your thoughts on Audric Estime? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.