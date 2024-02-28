Browns become cap-compliant, still could restructure deals including Deshaun Watson

The NFL salary cap is real and it is flexible. Going into the offseason, we knew that the Cleveland Browns were over the cap but had a lot of ways to become cap-compliant. That flexibility may not lead to big moves this year but it is important.

When the NFL set a huge salary cap number for 2024, many fans and media were surprised but Browns GM Andrew Berry was not and noted how it would not impact their plans.

Teams can become cap-compliant (read: under the salary cap) in a variety of ways including cutting players. Cleveland’s easiest way to do so is by restructuring contracts with QB Deshaun Watson at the top of the list.

Wednesday, the day after Berry spoke to the media at the NFL Combine, the Browns got under the cap by restructuring the deal of CB Denzel Ward:

Salary cap-clearing continues ...#Browns restructured CB Denzel Ward's contract, clearing $11.359M#Saints converted C Cesar Ruiz's roster bonus, clearing $6.4M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 28, 2024

While fans and media will often note that teams restructuring contracts is “just kicking the can down the road,” the key is restructuring talented players that you want to keep around. With the salary cap going through the roof, Berry is betting that it will continue to give him flexibility.

Ward signed a five-year extension for over $100 million in 2022 that keeps him with the team until he is 30 years old. He was set to count over $23 million on the cap this year before the restructure.

Cleveland could save over $12 million if they decide to restructure WR Amari Cooper’s contract and over $33 million by doing the same to Watson’s deal.

Would you rather the Browns restructure deals this season to try to “go for it” or take more cap hits this year to have more flexibility next year and beyond?